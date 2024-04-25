Princess Beatrice’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead of Drug Overdose in Miami Hotel: Report

Liuzzo and Beatrice's romance gained media attention after he went on a skiing trip with Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and other members of the royal family in Switzerland.

At the time, royal onlookers didn't approve of the pair's age gap as Beatrice was 17 and Liuzzo was 24, but the Duchess of York defended her daughter at the time.

“We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo,” she said at the time.

The couple split by 2006, but their courtship became controversial when it was revealed the American was charged with manslaughter for the death of a fellow student at the College of the Holy Cross in 2002. The charge was linked to a fatal fistfight, but it was ultimately lowered in him avoiding jail time.