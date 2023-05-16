Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother's Day, 9 Months After Actress' Sudden Death
Anne Heche has been cremated and laid to rest nine months after succumbing to the injuries she sustained from a fiery car accident.
On Sunday, May 14, her two sons, other family members and a few friends bid their final farewell to the actress during a ceremony at the Cathedral Mausoleum inside the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
"She loved everyone so passionately and deeply. and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, on Mother's Day," the actress' rep shared in a statement.
Her crypt features her photo, a rendering of a butterfly and the phrase "live in love." It also describes her as a "mother, actress, writer, director, creator and believer."
Heche was 53 at the time of the accident, and shortly after, her sons revealed that they thought this cemetery is where she would have wanted to be buried.
"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," Homer Laffoon, 21, shared at the time. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."
"She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages," he added.
Laffoon, whose father is her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon, also has younger brother Atlas Tupper, 14, whose dad is actor James Tupper.
For several months, Homer and James were embroiled in a court battle over who should be given access to her estate, with the young adult coming out victorious in the end.
Despite the tension, Tupper came out for the funeral, with an insider telling People, "Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united and it was beautiful."
