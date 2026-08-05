Eva Longoria, 51, Gives Fans a Cheeky Glimpse at Her Backside in Tiny Cheetah Print Bikini: Photo

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Eva Longoria is giving fans a glimpse into her recent vacation! On Tuesday, August 4, the 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a cheeky photo with her followers.

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Source: @evalongoria/Instagram Eva Longoria wore a cheetah-print string bikini for the summertime selfie.

For the stunning selfie, Longoria wore a skimpy cheetah-print bikini as she laid on her stomach, giving fans a sneak peek at her backside. She accessorized the look with a cream beach hat as she lounged on a towel and smiled for the camera with the beautiful tropical backdrop behind her. As the carousel continued, the Desperate Housewives alum posed with her girlfriends for a group photo while they sat on the ledge of the pool, enjoyed a drink by the ocean, ate mouth-watering food and flaunted her cleavage in another string bikini while shopping.

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'Life Looks Good on You'

Source: @evalongoria/Instagram Eva Longoria was accompanied by a group of her friends for the trip.

"Summer is summering🌞🧡," Longoria captioned the array of summertime snaps. "Girl, you look amazing, so beautiful!!" wrote one of her almost 11 million followers. Another said, "Yayyy... Summer with your besties is... well... the best!!" "Life looks good on you!!!" gushed a third. A fourth asked, "Why are you aging backwards, ma’am?? Do tell."

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Eva Longoria and Her Friend Shared a Silly Interaction on Vacation

Source: @evalongoria/Instagram Eva Longoria joked 'Do you want a tip?' while her friend rubbed sunscreen on her back.

Just a few days ago, Longoria shared a video of herself in another pair of tiny bathing suit bottoms, but this time she was topless. On July 28, the actress was lounging when one of her friends even stepped in to apply sunscreen to her bare back. The interaction, captured on camera, made Longoria laugh as she joked, "You gotta get yourself a Cabana girl," as her friend Alina Melissa Peralta rubbed the sunblock on her. "Do you want a tip?" Later that day, she shared additional photos of herself with friends as they smiled and enjoyed their trip together. The women posed for the cute snap to show off their freshly painted toenails and summer tans.

Keeping Busy

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria has been keeping herself occupied while working on multiple projects.