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Eva Longoria, 51, Lounges Topless as She Soaks Up the Sun in Swoon-Worthy Beach Snap

Eva Longoria
Source: MEGA ; @evalongoria/instagram

Eva Longoria stunned in a beachside snap.

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July 28 2026, Updated 5:26 p.m. ET

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Eva Longoria uploaded a video of herself lounging by the ocean in nothing but skimpy bathing suit bottoms.

The actress, 51, had a youthful glow as she showed off her bare torso and cheeky bikini bottoms in the July 28 Instagram upload.

She was accompanied by friends as she enjoyed the weather and sunned her bare back. One even lathered her up to keep the slim actress from getting a burn.

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Eva Longoria
Source: @evalongoria/instagram

Eva Longoria cracked jokes as her friend rubbed lotion on her back.

The interaction had the Desperate Housewives alum cackling with laughter.

"You gotta get yourself a Cabana girl," she joked as her friend Alina Melissa Peralta rubbed the sunblock all over her back. "Do you want a tip?"

Longoria posted subsequent photos of herself grinning with friends as they enjoyed the tail end of their summer.

The women showed off their freshly painted toenails and summer tans in the adorable snaps.

"Lazy afternoons with my girls," Longoria captioned the series of envy-worthy vacation photos.

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Eva Longoria
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria received praise for prior bathing suit photos.

In May, Longoria shared more sultry bathing suit pictures while promoting APM Monaco’s newest jewelry collection.

She spilled out of a tight red bathing suit as she flaunted her age-defying figure, prompting dozens of comments of praise from fans.

“You look sensational,” one person wrote.

“She doesn’t age people,” another added. “Tell us your secrets, Eva!”

"Baywatch could never,” a third commented, adding fire emojis.

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Does Eva Longoria Have Kids?

Eva Longoria
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria welcomed her first and only child while she was in her 40s.

After just breaking into her 50s, the star recently celebrated her only child’s eighth birthday with her husband, Mexican businessman José Bastón.

She spoke to Parents Latina in July about her decision to become a mother at 43 rather than earlier in her life.

“He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life,” she explained. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much—even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

Her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, was born in 2018. At the time, she referred to him as “a little bundle of love,” People reported.

What Is Eva Longoria Working on Now?

Eva Longoria
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria is starring in and directing multiple projects.

From the outside perspective, Longoria certainly seems even busier than ever.

She is currently starring in Prime Video’s The Last Sunrise, which premieres on August 26. It tells the story of a young American woman who finds herself on an unexpected adventure in Majorca, Spain.

Longoria is also the host of Searching for France, which follows the actress on a culinary adventure throughout the European country.

She is directing the film Fifth Wheel, which will come to Netflix in late 2026 or early 2027. It stars Kim Kardashian, Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

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