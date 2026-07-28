Eva Longoria, 51, Lounges Topless as She Soaks Up the Sun in Swoon-Worthy Beach Snap

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Eva Longoria uploaded a video of herself lounging by the ocean in nothing but skimpy bathing suit bottoms. The actress, 51, had a youthful glow as she showed off her bare torso and cheeky bikini bottoms in the July 28 Instagram upload. She was accompanied by friends as she enjoyed the weather and sunned her bare back. One even lathered her up to keep the slim actress from getting a burn.

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Source: @evalongoria/instagram Eva Longoria cracked jokes as her friend rubbed lotion on her back.

The interaction had the Desperate Housewives alum cackling with laughter. "You gotta get yourself a Cabana girl," she joked as her friend Alina Melissa Peralta rubbed the sunblock all over her back. "Do you want a tip?" Longoria posted subsequent photos of herself grinning with friends as they enjoyed the tail end of their summer. The women showed off their freshly painted toenails and summer tans in the adorable snaps. "Lazy afternoons with my girls," Longoria captioned the series of envy-worthy vacation photos.

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Source: MEGA Eva Longoria received praise for prior bathing suit photos.

In May, Longoria shared more sultry bathing suit pictures while promoting APM Monaco’s newest jewelry collection. She spilled out of a tight red bathing suit as she flaunted her age-defying figure, prompting dozens of comments of praise from fans. “You look sensational,” one person wrote. “She doesn’t age people,” another added. “Tell us your secrets, Eva!” "Baywatch could never,” a third commented, adding fire emojis.

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Does Eva Longoria Have Kids?

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria welcomed her first and only child while she was in her 40s.

After just breaking into her 50s, the star recently celebrated her only child’s eighth birthday with her husband, Mexican businessman José Bastón. She spoke to Parents Latina in July about her decision to become a mother at 43 rather than earlier in her life. “He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life,” she explained. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much—even though it doesn’t seem that way!” Her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, was born in 2018. At the time, she referred to him as “a little bundle of love,” People reported.

What Is Eva Longoria Working on Now?

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria is starring in and directing multiple projects.