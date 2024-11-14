Eva Longoria Quits Hollywood! Actress Moved Her Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. After Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win
Eva Longoria has moved her family out of the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.
“I had my whole adult life here,” the actress, 49, said in a new interview about living in America. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”
The nail in the coffin for the brunette babe, who shares son Santiago, 6, with husband José Bastón, was when Trump, 78, came out victorious over Harris.
“The shocking part is not that he won,” she stated. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.
“If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place,” she added.
The Desperate Housewives alum recalled how she felt so "depressed" following Trump's win in 2016.
“It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’” she said. “I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”
Longoria admitted she is "privileged" to be able to move abroad. “I get to escape and go somewhere,” she said. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”
Since the A-lister now lives in Mexico and Spain with her husband and son, she rarely returns to L.A.
Longoria was active on the campaign trail, as she spoke at the Democratic National Convention over the summer.
“In the Latino community we have a saying. 'Si se puede.' It means 'yes we can,'” Longoria said. “Tonight, I am here to tell you, yes she can.”
She added, “When somebody asks if she's going to be the first female president of the United States, we are going to say, 'she se puede.'”
"What an amazing week that reminded us of why we fight for freedom #DNC 💙," she later wrote on Instagram.
In another video, she stated: "Deeply honored and grateful to have been invited to speak at the DNC last night. As a woman, mother, and advocate for our community, standing on that stage reinforced the importance of our voices. @kamalaharris is an inspiring leader who motivates us to fight for a more just and equitable future and we must organize and show up in November. SHE SE PUEDE💙 #HarrisWalz2024."
