Eva Longoria Quits Hollywood! Actress Moved Her Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. After Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win

Eva Longoria has moved her family out of the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.

“I had my whole adult life here,” the actress, 49, said in a new interview about living in America. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”