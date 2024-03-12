Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Moved Out of L.A. So Their Daughters Wouldn't 'Grow Up Around Other Celebrity Kids': Insider
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will always strive to give their daughters the best life — which is why the longtime lovebirds decided to move out of Hollywood.
"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," a source spilled to a news outlet.
"They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood," the source spilled. "They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."
The move paid off, as the insider insisted Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, "are thriving."
"Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries," shared the source. "They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."
Though the Barbie scene-stealer, 42, is still on a streak of success when it comes to his movies, Mendes has put acting behind her and is focused on her fashion line and other endeavors.
And though she didn't attend the Oscars with Gosling, the insider noted, "of course Eva is proud and excited for Ryan."
"She's moved past that part of her life for now — the glam and the red carpet and the photographers," the insider explained. "It's just not important to her. She knows that it's part of Ryan's job but it's not part of hers at the moment. She's content doing her thing with her family."
"It seems like a healthy way of living. They’re amazing as a couple and very happy together. There’s so much love," the source noted of their dynamic. "It truly seems they are surviving Hollywood as a couple, because of the way they‘ve handled being famous. They try their best to stay out of the spotlight."
However, the Hitch actress, 50, did come out for her beau's "I'm Just Ken" rehearsals and posted a photo from his dressing room the day of the Sunday, March 10, Academy Awards.
Plus, at the end of the night, the mom-of-two shared a photo of herself dressed in his stage outfit, captioning the snap, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋."
The Oscar nominee stole the awards show with his performance, which included dancers, choreography and a surprise appearance from Slash.
Though the tune was nominated for Best Original Song, the honor went to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" — a track that also appeared in Barbie.
