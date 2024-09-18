or
Eva Mendes Says Partner Ryan Gosling Is 'Amazing' in the Kitchen Since She 'Can't Cook'

Source: MEGA
By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Eva Mendes, 50, might not wear an apron, but Ryan Gosling, 43, certainly does!

Eva Mendes said she 'can't cook.'

“I can’t cook,” the Training Day actress admitted, adding that partner is “an amazing cook.”

The pair share two daughters.

“I leave that to Ryan,” the mom-of-two, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, with the actor, said of kitchen duties. “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well."

“I know it sounds crazy but my kids don’t really like my eggs, and it kind of hurts my feelings,” the actress quipped. “And I tell [Gosling] ... at nighttime I'll be like, ‘Baby, how can I mess up eggs?’ I go, ‘anybody can make eggs,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, no, that's where you're wrong.’”

The couple were seen with their kids over the summer.

Gosling's specialty includes making shakshuka, which Mendes called "amazing."

Mendes spends time helping out in another way, as she loves to do the dishes.

The duo keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes, it's meditative for me," she told People in 2022. "It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me."

"Growing up in a tiny, tiny apartment with a lot of people, we didn't have anything. But when the house was clean, it was like, 'Hey, I just feel better.' Everybody felt better. So for me, it's really emotional," she continued.

As OK! previously reported, Mendes stepped away from the spotlight to dedicate time to her kids.

"I left at a time where... it was ten years ago... I kind of felt like I did it, you know?" the Hitch star explained of leaving showbiz behind after filming 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines, which is where she met her lover.

"I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who is the best.' It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out," she continued.

