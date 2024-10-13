What Is Eva Mendes' Net Worth? How the 'Hitch' Actress Made Her Millions

The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada with the Barbie star — has made her money through acting, modeling and designing.

The brunette beauty’s acting career began in the late 1990s when she landed a small role in Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut. In 2001, Mendes got her breakout role in Training Day, starring alongside Denzel Washington.