or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > eva mendes
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Eva Mendes' Net Worth? How the 'Hitch' Actress Made Her Millions

Photo of Eva Mendes.
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes got her breakout role in 'Training Day' in 2001.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ryan Gosling’s partner has her own hefty bank account!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eva Mendes, 50, is worth a whopping $20 million.

Article continues below advertisement
eva mendes net worth hitch actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes has been the face of brands such as Calvin Klein, Reebok, Pantene and Cocio.

The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada with the Barbie star — has made her money through acting, modeling and designing.

The brunette beauty’s acting career began in the late 1990s when she landed a small role in Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut. In 2001, Mendes got her breakout role in Training Day, starring alongside Denzel Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

She later accepted roles in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. By 2005, Mendes starred in Hitch alongside Will Smith, which received much acclaim.

After becoming famous for her acting work, Mendes branched into the beauty and fashion industries. The star dipped her toes into modeling and became the face of brands such as Calvin Klein, Reebok, Pantene and Cocio.

Article continues below advertisement
eva mendes net worth hitch actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were first romantically linked in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

The celeb began appearing on magazine covers and even became the creative director and the face of the makeup brand CIRCA Beauty in 2011. Mendes was also featured in multiple music videos for artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Aerosmith, Will Smith, and The Strokes.

In 2011, Mendes’ met Gosling while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. Their relationship made headlines that year after they were spotted on a date at Disneyland.

Article continues below advertisement

The Miami native’s last acting gig was in Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut, Lost River. Since then, Mendes has focused on raising the duo’s daughters.

Mendes also made some cash by releasing a line of dinnerware and bed linens through Macy's and her fashion line at New York & Co. called Eva by Eva Mendes.

MORE ON:
eva mendes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
eva mendes net worth hitch actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes released her ashion line at New York & Co. Eva by Eva Mendes in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, though Mendes hasn’t graced our screens in years, in a September 17 interview, she admitted she’d be open to acting again if "there's interesting roles."

"I left at a time where... it was ten years ago... I kind of felt like I did it, you know?" she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who is the best.' It was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out," she added.

Mendes previously shared that it was “a no-brainer" for her to prioritize parenthood after her offspring were born.

Article continues below advertisement
eva mendes net worth hitch actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," she said.

Mendes explained her thought process as she and Gosling decided he would continue to act while she would branch out into other ventures.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,’” she said.

Mendes then raved about her lover’s immense talent, "I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be. But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.