What Is Eva Mendes' Net Worth? How the 'Hitch' Actress Made Her Millions
Ryan Gosling’s partner has her own hefty bank account!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eva Mendes, 50, is worth a whopping $20 million.
The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada with the Barbie star — has made her money through acting, modeling and designing.
The brunette beauty’s acting career began in the late 1990s when she landed a small role in Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut. In 2001, Mendes got her breakout role in Training Day, starring alongside Denzel Washington.
She later accepted roles in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. By 2005, Mendes starred in Hitch alongside Will Smith, which received much acclaim.
After becoming famous for her acting work, Mendes branched into the beauty and fashion industries. The star dipped her toes into modeling and became the face of brands such as Calvin Klein, Reebok, Pantene and Cocio.
The celeb began appearing on magazine covers and even became the creative director and the face of the makeup brand CIRCA Beauty in 2011. Mendes was also featured in multiple music videos for artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Aerosmith, Will Smith, and The Strokes.
In 2011, Mendes’ met Gosling while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. Their relationship made headlines that year after they were spotted on a date at Disneyland.
The Miami native’s last acting gig was in Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut, Lost River. Since then, Mendes has focused on raising the duo’s daughters.
Mendes also made some cash by releasing a line of dinnerware and bed linens through Macy's and her fashion line at New York & Co. called Eva by Eva Mendes.
As OK! previously reported, though Mendes hasn’t graced our screens in years, in a September 17 interview, she admitted she’d be open to acting again if "there's interesting roles."
"I left at a time where... it was ten years ago... I kind of felt like I did it, you know?" she explained.
"I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who is the best.' It was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out," she added.
Mendes previously shared that it was “a no-brainer" for her to prioritize parenthood after her offspring were born.
"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," she said.
Mendes explained her thought process as she and Gosling decided he would continue to act while she would branch out into other ventures.
"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,’” she said.
Mendes then raved about her lover’s immense talent, "I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be. But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!"