Eva Mendes Raves Over Ryan Gosling's 'Cuban Papi' Skit on 'SNL': 'Years of Hanging Out With My Dad Paid Off'

By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Though Eva Mendes wasn't in the live audience of Ryan Gosling's Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 13, she had a ball watching her beau on TV!

On Tuesday, April 16, the mom-of-two posted a clip on Instagram from a sketch in which the actor had a Cuban accent.

Eva Mendes loved Ryan Gosling's Cuban-themed 'SNL' sketch.

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," quipped Mendes, 50, who has Cuban parents.

"Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say 'Eva Mendes' 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️," she added, also praising comedians Marcello Hernandez and Kenan Thompson.

Ryan Gosling hosted 'SNL' on Saturday, April 13.

Hernandez replied to Mendes' post, "Un abrazo a el gósling y a ti Eva!! 🇨🇺❤️‍🔥," which roughly translates to "a hug to the gósling and to you Eva!!"

The couple started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines.'

In the video, Thompson's character jokes that Gosling's persona is "from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different."

"A Cuban wife can change you," replied the Barbie scene-stealer, 43.

At one point, the Hitch star's name gets mentioned, to which the crowd went wild for.

Gosling is having an incredible year and earned stellar reviews when he performed "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars last month. Though his longtime lover — whom he started dating in 2011 — and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, weren't at the awards show, they did stop by to see him in rehearsals.

The stars have two daughters.

"They know all the choreography better than I do — and the songs. They're backstage kind of showing me," the Hollywood hunk shared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show. "Come on, jazz hands!"

"It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this, and it's really been a team effort," he continued. "They were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number."

"A lot of this has no context for them. It's just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house," he confessed. "So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on."

The actor and Mendes are raising their two girls away from Hollywood, which was no issue for Mendes since she stopped acting to pursue other endeavors like fashion.

"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked ... I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," she said of enjoying her calmer lifestyle. "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"

