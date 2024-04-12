Ryan Gosling Says His and Eva Mendes' Daughters Know the 'I'm Just Ken' Choreography Better Than Him

"They know all the choreography better than I do — and the songs. They're backstage kind of showing me," Gosling said of bringing his girls to the dress rehearsals for the big night. "Come on, jazz hands!"

The Notebook actor also discussed how his daughters inspired him throughout the process of making the blockbuster film. "It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this, and it's really been a team effort," he told Jimmy Fallon. "They were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number."