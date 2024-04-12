Ryan Gosling Says His and Eva Mendes' Daughters Know the 'I'm Just Ken' Choreography Better Than Him
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughters have the moves!
During the Thursday, April 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Barbie actor, 43, opened up about what his kids Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, picked up while watching him prepare for his big performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.
"They know all the choreography better than I do — and the songs. They're backstage kind of showing me," Gosling said of bringing his girls to the dress rehearsals for the big night. "Come on, jazz hands!"
The Notebook actor also discussed how his daughters inspired him throughout the process of making the blockbuster film. "It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this, and it's really been a team effort," he told Jimmy Fallon. "They were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number."
"A lot of this has no context for them. It's just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house," he laughed. "So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on."
When Gosling hasn't been wowing the audiences with his Ken-ergy, he's continued to be devoted to the Hitch actress, 50, as she's stayed home with their kiddos while the La La Land alum works.
"It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," Mendes, who began dating Gosling in 2011, explained in a recent interview of their family dynamic. "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"
Although she's no longer the actor in the house,, Mendes has been more than happy to support her man. "I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” she gushed.
"But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan!’" the Ghost Rider star added of his stellar Oscars performance. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home. Because that’s what it’s about. You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home.”