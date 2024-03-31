Ryan Gosling 'Doesn’t Relish Attention': 'Parading Around the Hollywood Scene Has Never Been His Thing'
Though Ryan Gosling made waves after playing Ken in the hit Barbie movie, he still likes to fly under the radar.
“Ryan doesn’t relish attention,” a source dished. “It’s part of the job for him, but he much prefers letting others shine. He doesn’t need to be the star of the show.”
“Parading around the Hollywood scene has never been Ryan’s thing," another insider added.
One of the reasons why Gosling, 43, took a hiatus after making back-to-back movies including The Nice Guys, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049 and First Man is because he wanted to put his family first.
“Spending time with Eva [Mendes] and the kids was obviously the top priority, but he also needed a break,” explained the source. “Ryan tends to work in big spurts, then takes time off so he can come back to the next challenge with a full tank.”
The handsome hunk, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with longtime partner Mendes, was praised for his amazing performance at the 2024 Oscars where he sang "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
Luckily, his little ones and Mendes, 50, also approved of the performance.
"They were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes — great notes," he said in an interview.
"They had already asked me to come and razzle, and I happen to have a little dazzle on me, and I thought, 'Throw it in, on the house,'" he said of the performance in general.
Despite Gosling being on the road promoting Barbie and busy with his thriving career, Mendes noted it made sense for her to take a step back from Hollywood to care of the girls.
"It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away," the Hitch star said on the Today show. "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"
“I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mendes said she "pretty much stopped" acting after filming The Place Beyond the Pines, which is where she met Gosling.
“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” Mendes said of the Barbie star.
“But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan!’ she added. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home. Because that’s what it’s about. You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home.”
National Enquirer UK spoke to the source.