Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Quit Acting After Starring in Movie Alongside Ryan Gosling

Photo of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Source: mega

The couple met while filming 'The Place Beyond the Pines.'

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

It's been over a decade since fans saw Eva Mendes on the silver screen, but there is a chance that she could one day return to movies.

On the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Good Morning America, the bombshell said she would consider acting again if "there's interesting roles."

eva mendes why quit acting after starring movie alongside ryan gosling
Source: mega

Eva Mendes revealed she could do movies again if there are 'interesting roles' available.

"I left at a time where... it was ten years ago... I kind of felt like I did it, you know?" the Hitch star explained of leaving showbiz behind after filming 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines, which is where she met longtime love Ryan Gosling, 43.

"I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who is the best.' It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out," Mendes, 50, spilled.

eva mendes why quit acting after starring movie alongside ryan gosling
Source: mega

The mom-of-two considers her and beau Ryan Gosling's movie 'The Place Beyond the Pines' the pinnacle of her career.

As OK! reported, the fashion designer explained that her desire to act also diminished when she became a mom to their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

"It was like a no brainer," she spilled in another interview of prioritizing parenthood. "I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away."

eva mendes why quit acting after starring movie alongside ryan gosling
Source: mega

Mendes and the 'Barbie' actor share two daughters.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,'" the mom-of-two said of her current gigs, which also includes managing her cleaning line.

Mendes never expected Gosling to do the same and raved over his talent.

"I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be," she said. "But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!"

eva mendes why quit acting after starring movie alongside ryan gosling
Source: mega

The heartthrob admitted he now avoids taking on 'dark roles' for the sake of his family.

Nonetheless, being a dad has impacted Gosling's career as well, as he told a magazine, "I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place place."

"This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first," he shared.

His daughters' favorite role is his work in Barbie, as he admitted the girls knew the choreography to his "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars better than he did.

