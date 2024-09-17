Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Quit Acting After Starring in Movie Alongside Ryan Gosling

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here,'" the mom-of-two said of her current gigs, which also includes managing her cleaning line.

Mendes never expected Gosling to do the same and raved over his talent.

"I've never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be," she said. "But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!"