Eva Mendes Reveals the 'Extreme' Reason She Doesn't Let Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Use Smartphones or Social Media

eva mendes protecting daughters from social media
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes revealed the 'extreme' reason for imposing digital strict rules on her and Ryan Gosling's kids.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Updated 2:08 p.m. ET

Eva Mendes is keeping her daughters offline for a long time!

The Women alum recently opened up about her unconventional parenting approach, especially when it comes to keeping her and partner Ryan Gosling’s two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, away from smartphones and social media.

“Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,’” she expressed in an interview with The Sunday Times published on October 17. “I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel.”

eva mendes extreme parenting no social media rule
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada.

The Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries author also touched on the challenges of raising her girls.

“I explain to them what I didn’t have, what Ryan didn’t have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that,” she shared.

As the interview went on, the Holy Motors star got honest about the struggles that she experienced as a mother.

“I still have all this anxiety and I see myself passing it on to my children,” she said. “Subconsciously I can’t imagine what they’re inheriting from me that I don’t want them to inherit from me.”

why eva mendes bans smartphones for her daughters
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes stepped away from acting to focus on motherhood.

eva mendes

Reflecting on her own upbringing, the matriarch credited her late brother, Juan Carlos, who passed away in 2016, for keeping her on a disciplined path during her younger years.

“He’d say, ‘If I ever see you out there with a guy or smoking, I’ll f------- kick his a-- and take you to school every day,’” she recalled. “By sheer fear, I was a good kid.”

eva mendes protecting daughters from social media
Source: MEGA

Despite being in her 50s, Eva Mendes said that her husband makes her feel 's--- at times.'

Despite her absence on the silver screen, she credits her partner, Gosling, 43, for making her feel confident and desirable in her 50s.

“I feel really f------- s--- at times,” Mendes, 50, revealed. “The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”

eva mendes on keeping kids offline and why
Source: MEGA

Many speculate that the duo have been married already after Eva Mendes referred to Ryan Gosling as her 'husband' in a 2022 interview.

Mendes and The Notebook star, who have been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, have always kept their relationship private.

Despite ongoing speculation about possibly being married, the couple remains focused on keeping their family life out of the public eye.

