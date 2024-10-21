Eva Mendes Reveals the 'Extreme' Reason She Doesn't Let Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Use Smartphones or Social Media

Eva Mendes is keeping her daughters offline for a long time!

The Women alum recently opened up about her unconventional parenting approach, especially when it comes to keeping her and partner Ryan Gosling’s two daughters, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, away from smartphones and social media.

“Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,’” she expressed in an interview with The Sunday Times published on October 17. “I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel.”