REVEALED: Raquel Leviss Reached Out To Ariana Madix Via Text Before Publicly Apologizing To Her Former Pal 

Raquel Leviss attempted to make amends with Ariana Madix after she slept with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for months behind her back.

Before the 28-year-old made her first public statement about her secret romance with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman while he was still in a long-term relationship with the Something About Her co-owner, Leviss reached out to Madix to apologize.