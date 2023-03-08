Raquel Leviss Shows Injuries After Claiming 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Scheana Shay Attacked Her As Tom Sandoval Affair Drama Continues

A judge granted the disgraced reality star a temporary restraining order against the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host after she alleged Shay shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye in defense of Ariana Madix.

In the filing, Leviss stated people have told her Shay — who must stay 100 yards away from the 28-year-old — "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend." A hearing is set for the morning of March 29.