Raquel Leviss Shows Injuries After Claiming 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Scheana Shay Attacked Her As Tom Sandoval Affair Drama Continues

By:

Mar. 8 2023, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

The Vanderpump Rules drama continues to keep getting worse.

As the aftermath of Raquel Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval continues, new photos from court filings show photos of the injuries the former beauty queen claims were from her costar Scheana Shay — after Leviss came clean about her romance with the TomTom cofounder.

Source: mega

A judge granted the disgraced reality star a temporary restraining order against the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host after she alleged Shay shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in her left eye in defense of Ariana Madix.

In the filing, Leviss stated people have told her Shay — who must stay 100 yards away from the 28-year-old — "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend." A hearing is set for the morning of March 29.

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, after the Something About Her cofounder discovered explicit videos of Leviss on her boyfriend of nine year's phone, it was revealed Sandoval was having a months long affair with James Kennedy's former fiancée.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss said in her first statement since the scandal broke on Wednesday, March 8. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Source: bravo

With a court date set for the end of March and the VPR reunion to film in two weeks, Bravo fans are worried Leviss and Shay will not be able to both be on set to hash out the drama.

"I have thought from the start of all of this, Raquel doesn't have the strength to show up and take the heat. Now she has a 'legal' excuse...” one Twitter user wrote about the tricky situation, before another added, "There's no way Raquel is still coming to the reunion."

Source: OK!

TMZ obtained the photos of Leviss' injuries.

