Everyone Who Said Barron Trump Should Go to War: From Whoopi Goldberg to Lawrence O'Donnell and More

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Jake Paul and Theo Von

Source: Theo Von/YouTube Jake Paul and Theo Von joked about drafting Barron Trump amid the Iran war.

Jake Paul and Theo Von joined the growing list of known individuals who have called for Barron Trump to be drafted into the army amid America's war with Iran. In an episode of "This Past Weekend," the two suggested President Donald Trump should be "on the front lines" as leaders were during the Roman Empire. They added the POTUS' only son with Melania Trump should be drafted, too. "One thing you said that I did want to say was interesting was during the Roman Empire, a lot of the politicians also had to fight on the battlefield," Theo said in the podcast. "So that was one thing I thought was really amazing about those times ... if they were going to make choices that affected the lives of the citizens ... they had to be out there as leaders as well. I feel like that's where some of your energy comes from, I admire that concept." The YouTuber-turned-boxer agreed, adding, "Like if ever was running for office I would also be like super down to have an AR-15 and shoot these m------------." "I'd have a f------ gun and a shield," Theo shared. They soon shifted their focus to Barron, with Jake noting he did not know whether Donald's youngest son was "old enough yet." "He might be too tall to be out there," said Theo, to which Jake responded, "Bro's a big target." The stand-up comedian's comment mirrored what he said to Joe Rogan in an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I'm sick of rich people not putting their f------ kids over in these wars," he told Joe. "Put your f------ honky a-- kids up there. Let them go shed some f------ blood."

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Jesse Ventura

Source: MEGA Jesse Ventura called Donald Trump a 'draft-dodging coward.'

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, who is also a Vietnam War veteran, urged "draft-dodging coward" Donald to send Barron to war. "There's a simple thing as a leader, and you know this having been in the military. Trump wouldn't know it because he's a draft-dodging coward," he shared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "But anyway it's this: a war is justified if you're willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else's kids to a war if you won't send your own?" Jesse added, "So I'm calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son. After all, he's had three wives, he's had kids by each wife, and nobody's ever served in the military. To my knowledge, a Trump in the last 100 years has never done military service. Well Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now, do something your father didn't have the courage to do, do something your father didn't have the patriotism to do."

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Lawrence O'Donnell

Source: MS Now/YouTube Lawrence O'Donnell criticized Donald Trump's son on his show.

During the March 25 episode of "The Last Word," MS NOW host Lawrence O'Donnell declared Barron "could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father's war" after celebrating his 20th birthday. "But he didn't," Lawrence added. "Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War II while her father was king of England." He queried, "Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort? Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England." Lawrence lambasted Barron for being "more spoiled than the British royal family" before taking aim at Donald's older children, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and their lack of military service. "Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps," he continued. "As the wars of their era began in Afghanistan and Iraq, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump followed in the family tradition of silently watching others go off to war." Following the recent changes to enlistment age rules, Lawrence pointed out Eric could still be eligible to serve. "Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history," he added. "And so tonight, with the three Trumps available for military service in their father's war, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump, the world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump."

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MAGA Moms

Source: MEGA They said they were willing to support Donald Trump's war with Iran if one of the president's children was drafted to serve in the military.

While at the Conservative Political Action Conference, two unnamed women agreed when asked if they thought Barron should be enlisted. MS Now's Rosa Flores told anchor Chris Jansing, "Both mothers agreed that if soldiers were sent to war, if this woman's son was sent to war, they both agreed that Barron Trump should also serve in the military." The MAGA moms added they thought Barron "would do the right thing."

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Toby Morton

Source: MEGA Toby Morton previously bought 'Trump Kennedy Center' domain name.

Former South Park writer Toby Morton also called for Barron to be drafted through a now-viral satirical website DraftBarronTrump.com. "America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands," he wrote on the website. "Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog bless Barron." The site's About Us section shows the text, "This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you're looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere."

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Whoopi Goldberg

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump amid the Iran war.