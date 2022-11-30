Everything We Know About Country Singer Jake Flint's Untimely Death Hours After Tying The Knot
Country singer Jake Flint has passed away at age 37. The Oklahoma native died in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, mere hours after tying the knot with his partner, Brenda. A cause of death has yet to be determined.
“Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, told a local publication following the tragedy.
"As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it,” the statement continued. “With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.”
The "Fireline" artist's tragic passing occurred the same night he exchanged vows with his longtime love at his private homestead between Claremore and Owasso, Okla. In the days that followed, Brenda updated loved ones on how she has been navigating this difficult time.
"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," his bride-turned-widow shared in a heartbreaking Tuesday, November 29, Facebook post. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."
In the wake of his death, people who worked closely with Flint paid tribute to the talented musician. “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” his former manager, Brenda Cline, expressed in a recent Facebook update of her own alongside a picture of herself with her late client.
“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married — which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday," Cline emphasized, adding that she will always think of Flint “much like a son.”