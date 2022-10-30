Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Dead At 63
D.H. Peligro, famous for serving as the drummer for both the Dead Kennedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died.
The musician sadly passed away on Friday, October 28, after suffering an injury from what appeared to be an accidental fall in his Los Angeles home. He was 63-years-old.
Paramedics arrived at Peligro's home on Friday night around 7 P.M., where he was found dead on his bathroom floor. Authorities noted that he seems to have died of natural causes with no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm his cause of his death.
"Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall," a message shared to the Dead Kennedys Instagram read.
"Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days," the post continued. "We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."
The social media account for the Red Hot Chili Peppers also shared several pictures of the late drummer to their Instagram Story following the news of his tragic passing.
"I love you forever DHP," Michael "Flea" Balzary , the band's bass guitarist, wrote in the comments section of a tribute to Peligro. "❤️❤️❤️my brother."
Peligro, real name Darren Henley, joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981. Although the band broke up five years later in 1986, he was linked to the band whenever they reunited. Despite taking a break from touring in 2008, he permanently rejoined the band in 2009.
As for his stint with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Peligro had been longtime friends with members of the band, and briefly joined as their drummer in 1988. However, he was let go from the band later that year due to ongoing drug and alcohol addiction issues.