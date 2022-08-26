Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Still, the 57-year-old has always stuck by her son through the hard times, possibly because she's been through similar experiences herself. The beloved television personality has a long history with drug and alcohol addiction, describing herself as a "functional addict" who was able to still show up to work on time and handle her responsibilities. However, in 2018, she opened up on her son's private struggles after using a synthetic form of marijuana called K2.

"I was horrified. My son became someone I didn’t even know," she said in an interview with ET at the time. "Drugs have no income; drugs have no race or religion. Drugs are drugs and that K2 was really something else and you know I’m glad to say we were able to bring him back all the way around."