WENDY WILLIAMS WORRYING PALS AFTER VULGAR COMMENTS IN ANOTHER 'DISTURBING' INTERVIEW: IT'S 'HEARTBREAKING'

"My nephew is trying to get in there now to see his mother. He was with me yesterday, we talked about the trip. We smiled & laughed," he added. "First thing this morning- first flight taken out. Going up there & excited. I was excited for him. He landed safely, reached out, great. And now the moment of truth — as beckons to see his mother at the pearly gates — to see Wendy."

"She is not our celebrity," he noted. "She's not the family celebrity. She's a member and she has her son out there like he's the paparazzi."

Tommy went on to call his sister "heartless" for her alleged treatment of her son. "Trash. That's what she is for doing that," he continued. "She's trash."