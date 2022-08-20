Bringing The Comedy Back! Sherri Shepherd's New Chat Fest Replacing Wendy Williams Compared To Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah Winfrey's Shows
Sherri Shepherd is ready to hit the talk show circuit again — and she's got a few ideas on how to make her show a smash success.
Shepherd has already emphasized her upcoming talk show, which will be replacing The Wendy Williams Show this fall, will be all about bringing a positive vibe. Now, it seems she's also taken inspiration from two of the most famous, daytime talk show hosts of all time.
"She’s bringing comedy back to TV," an insider spilled. "What she plans to do for the show is take Ellen [DeGeneres] and Oprah [Winfrey] and combine it. It will be a funny, inspirational show."
While the show isn't set to air until September 12, the Sherri actress has been networking up a storm in the months leading up to her premiere. Last Wednesday, she hosted a party with some of the biggest talent agencies and television executives in hopes to land top tier guests.
"Sherri made sure she spoke to every single publicist that attended," the insider added. "She did the same in LA, literally every single one – all the networks and record labels."
Although little is known about specific guests to appear and topics to be covered in the new chat fest, as OK! previously reported, Shepherd appeared to subtly shade Wendy Williams when she made it clear that her new show won't be "mean" at all.
"I'm all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter," she said at the time. "Anyone that knows me will tell you just that."
"And that’s what my talk show will embody," she explained. "Why would it be anything but that? As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you. It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri."
As Shepherd preaches joy and positivity, Williams is reportedly doing everything she can to keep her famous friends from giving the new show any attention.
"Wendy has been calling her friends and saying don't go on the Sherri show and don't promote it," a source dished. "She is calling all her favorite Real Housewives friends too. The thing is, Wendy thinks she has this loyalty, but at the end of the day- no one is going to turn Sherri down."
Sherri will premiere on September 12 on Fox.
Page Six was first to report Shepherd's show will be a mix of Winfrey and DeGeneres' shows.