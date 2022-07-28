Kevin Hunter Slams 'The Wendy Williams Show' Producers For Failing To Help Ex Wife With Drug Addiction
Through thick and thin, Kevin Hunter is proving to stand up for his ex-wife.
Wendy Williams' former partner is going after The Wendy Williams Show producers for failing to assist the embattled talk show host in her recovery from addiction issues.
According to Hunter, producers would not "sign off" on agreeing to get Williams help, as the show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, wouldn't do anything that could take her away from her famed purple chair.
"Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family," Hunter said in a statement. "They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts."
The 50-year-old claimed Williams' family and Debmar-Mercury attended an intervention of sorts in which the group discussed how to assist Williams in her battle with alcoholism — with the company offering the mother-of-one an all or nothing proposition.
"They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober," he maintained. "They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’"
Williams' mom, Shirley Williams, passed away in 2020, one year after the broadcaster filed for divorce from Hunter after learning he not only had an affair with another woman, named Sharina Hudson, but also welcomed a child with his now-fiancée.
The former daytime diva sought out sober living amid her split, but a source close to the show spilled she was not 100 percent when she left the facility.
“It’s safe to say that when she came out of the sober house before [she divorced Hunter] that she still wasn’t capable of making all the decisions,” the source recalled. “She wasn’t capable then, but she was hiding it.”
After relapsing in late 2018 or early 2019, she went on a hiatus from her show for two months — but claimed it was to treat her Graves’ disease, which was the same excuse she used during her latest stint away from work.
Williams stepped back from The Wendy Williams Show in September 2021 due to several health woes, including complications from Graves' disease, a breakthrough COVID-19 case and hospitalization for psychiatric services. Amid her recovery process this year, Williams relocated to Miami to be closer to her and Hunter's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and seek treatment at another rehab facility.
“When she was in Florida, everybody was pitching in to keep her wellness at an all-time high, including [her ex] Kevin,” a source close to Williams said. “She was doing well. She was showing signs of improvement.”
But according to another insider, Williams' “alcohol and substance abuse has been at an all-time high” since returning to the Big Apple.
She has yet to address alleged recent addiction issues, but she's emphasized that she is looking forward to her next career endeavor, as well as the possibility of finding love.