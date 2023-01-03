TLC's Chilli Dating Matthew Lawrence After Cheryl Burke Divorce, New Couple Goes Instagram Official

Right before Burke rang in the new year, she seemed excited about her future.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote alongside the clip on TikTok. "And there were a lot of moments when I thought it would but here I AM."

"Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," concluded Burke. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"