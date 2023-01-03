TLC's Chilli Dating Matthew Lawrence After Cheryl Burke Divorce, New Couple Goes Instagram Official
TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) is now dating Matthew Lawrence — just a few months after his divorce from Cheryl Burke was finalized.
The singer's rep confirmed that she and the actor, 42, are in a exclusive relationship when they became more than friends prior to Thanksgiving.
Additionally, the new couple went Instagram official in December 2022, wearing matching pajamas while dancing along to "Take On Me."
In August 2022, the two were spotted on a beach in Hawaii.
As OK! previously reported, the Boy Meets World alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. The former flames started dating in 2007 but later broke up until they rekindled their romance again in 2017.
“I am now officially divorced. This all happened on premiere night of Dancing With the Stars,” the reality star, who has accused of Lawrence of cheating on her, shared on her “Burke in the Game” podcast in October. “But it is still not over because we have to go to trial [over our dog] — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January.”
“I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom,” she added of the feud over the pup. “I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”
Burke has been vocal about what she's been going through, as she's been frequently updating her fans on social media.
Right before Burke rang in the new year, she seemed excited about her future.
"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote alongside the clip on TikTok. "And there were a lot of moments when I thought it would but here I AM."
"Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," concluded Burke. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"