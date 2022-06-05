OK Magazine
Shots Fired! 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Appears To Shade Fans In Cryptic Tweet

pat sajak cryptic tweet
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 5 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Pat Sajak appeared to address some of his more critical followers in a cryptic social media message shared to his Twitter account.

Fans of the show have been slamming the Wheel of Fortune host for weeks for his alleged attitude issues, with some even urging him to retire. This past week was no different as rumors swirled the controversial tv personality didn't like one of his contestants because of flippant remarks he made to him on the show.

wheel of fortune host pat sajak shades fans cryptic tweet
Source: mega

"You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host," Sajak tweeted on Friday, June 3. "Now if I were a talk show host or a famous actor, that would be a different story. Then my opinion would carry a lot of weight."

The tweet came not long after fans noticed Sajak seemed dismissive and rude to a player named Erik who asked to solve a puzzle before first guessing a letter. Guessing letters before solving is a common strategy used by contestants who already know the answer, allowing them to bank more cash.

While a fan pointed out the host usually kindly reminds them to call a letter first, instead, Sajak told Erik, "Sure, go ahead," later sarcastically adding, "Yeah, why not? Who needs money these days?"

The embattled host is finding himself in hot water with fans more often than not lately, from repeatedly making snarky comments on air to asking cohost, Vanna White, an inappropriate question.

After introducing a contestant who was a professional opera singer, Sajak turned to White and asked her if she was an "opera buff" at all. She candidly replied, "I’m not a buff, but I like opera," to which he quipped, "Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious."

One user tweeted, "@WheelofFortune someone please replace this man. @patsajak is absolutely inappropriate asking @TheVannaWhite if she’s watched opera naked?" with another user agreeing the comment was "gross."

pat sajak cryptic tweet
Source: ABC/ERIC MCCANDLESS

If the veteran show host keeps up his rude behavior, Wheel of Fortune execs may decide to replace him sooner rather than later. As OK! previously reported, a source spilled his behavior is "a sore topic of conversation among the show’s producers and, of course, among fans."

The source added, "The word is that unless he gets his act together, he might just find himself getting a pink slip."

