Shots Fired! 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Appears To Shade Fans In Cryptic Tweet

"You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host," Sajak tweeted on Friday, June 3. "Now if I were a talk show host or a famous actor, that would be a different story. Then my opinion would carry a lot of weight."

The tweet came not long after fans noticed Sajak seemed dismissive and rude to a player named Erik who asked to solve a puzzle before first guessing a letter. Guessing letters before solving is a common strategy used by contestants who already know the answer, allowing them to bank more cash.

While a fan pointed out the host usually kindly reminds them to call a letter first, instead, Sajak told Erik, "Sure, go ahead," later sarcastically adding, "Yeah, why not? Who needs money these days?"

WHO IS VANNA WHITE? EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE BELOVED 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOSTESS