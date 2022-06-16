Who Is 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Son Patrick Michael James? Get To Know The Doctor!

While Wheel of Fortune fans are familiar with host Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, (not only did she act as the show's social correspondent, but she's also subbed in as the letter board turner), his 30-year-old son, Patrick James Michael, has stayed out of the spotlight and forged a path of his own.

Last year on the game show, the longtime host and his daughter sat down for an episode ahead of Father's Day, where Sajak joked that the holiday isn't as widely celebrated in their household as Mother's Day is.