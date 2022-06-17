Pat Sajak Posts Snarky Tweet — And Fans Let Him Have It: 'You Are A Celebrity So You Obviously Know What Is Best For Us'

Pat Sajak posted a snarky tweet on June 12 — but fans weren't having it.

"I’m hoping this tweet will help raise awareness. It’s really not up to me to decide what you need to be more aware of, but figure that out for yourself and then raise it. My work here is done," he wrote.

Naturally, people came for the Wheel of Fortune host, 75.

One person wrote, "You are a celebrity so you obviously know what is best for us. Thank you for taking time out of your luxurious life to help us," while another added, "I am very offended. I have a constitutional right to be oblivious!"