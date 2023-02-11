Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating Utah Construction Executive David Woolley: Source
Christine Brown has a new man in her life — and his name is apparently David Woolley.
Only days after the Sister Wives star shared with her Instagram followers that she's "dating someone exclusively," an insider squealed to a news outlet that the man in question is a 59-year-old Utah construction executive.
David is reportedly based in Herriman, Utah, which is only a 30 minute drive away from Meri's home in Murray, but he is originally from San Diego, Calif.
Though the details surrounding their brewing romance remain unknown at this time, online sleuths took a deep dive into his life, discovering that he is the owner of his own construction business, David Woolley Drywall.
Christine's rumored new flame is a widower and father of eight children, it was reported. And while he keeps a low profile online — having only recently gone public on Instagram — the reality star appears to be an avid follower, liking a few of his recent posts.
The mother-of-six first teased her new man on Tuesday, February 7, during one of her "Car Confessions" series via her Instagram Story. "He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely," she gushed of her beau. "He’s absolutely a dream come true."
Christine — who shares daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, as well as son Paedon, 24, with Kody Brown — seems to be doing better than ever since announcing her split from the Brown patriarch in November 2021.
And while she has happily moved on, Christine doesn't see her former husband doing the same after Janelle followed in her footsteps and ditched the father-of-18.
"I don't see them looking for another wife after this," Christine candidly said in Sister Wives: One on One Kody and Robyn — his only remaining wife. "If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again? And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"
Kody's first wife, Meri, confirmed earlier this year that they too terminated their marriage after he previously admitted he didn't consider himself married to her anymore.
The Sun spoke to a source about the identity of Christine's new man.