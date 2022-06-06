Excuse Me? 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Shadiest Moments: Photos

Don't mess with Pat Sajak! The longtime Wheel Of Fortune host, 75, has come under fire by loyal viewers as of late because of his off putting comments to his colleagues, contestants and fans.

With many people calling for his firing from the beloved show, with whispers that co-host Vanna White may take over his duties, Sajak continues to subtly throw shade at those around him.

Scroll through the gallery to see Pat Sajak's shadiest moments: