Excuse Me? 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Shadiest Moments: Photos
Don't mess with Pat Sajak! The longtime Wheel Of Fortune host, 75, has come under fire by loyal viewers as of late because of his off putting comments to his colleagues, contestants and fans.
With many people calling for his firing from the beloved show, with whispers that co-host Vanna White may take over his duties, Sajak continues to subtly throw shade at those around him.
Scroll through the gallery to see Pat Sajak's shadiest moments:
Sajak Calling Out 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans
Game show fans were taken aback after Sajak sent out a strange tweet on Friday, June 3, that read, "You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host. Now if I were a talk show host or a famous actor, that would be a different story. Then my opinion would carry a lot of weight."
Sajak Not Listening To A Contestant's Tragic Story
During one episode, contestant Scott Ingwersen recalled a horrifying tale about how his big toe was cut off. After Ingwersen finished his story, the game show star seemed to not care at all.
"That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott," Sajak rudely told the contestant, sarcastically adding: "Congratulations to you."
Sajak Using Contestant's Occupation To Make Inappropriate Comment To Vanna White
In April, while professional opera singer Ashley Fabian made an appearance on the show, the television host asked White, "Are you an opera buff at all?"
The hostess then replied, "I’m not a buff, but I like opera," leading Sajak to ask, "Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious." Despite the uncomfortable comments, she smiled and simply replied, "No."
Sajak Feeling Like Nobody Pays Attention To Him
Sajak had a major slip up when he accidentally gave away an answer in the game. The board read “_ _ _TE _RAN_L_” when Sajak said, “Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly.” However, the phrase “quite frankly” was the answer contestant Jeffrey needed to bring home the big prize.
White was sure to call the show host out, telling him, “Did you hear what you said?” Sajak noted, “I did, right after I said it. I wonder how many people at home caught it. It goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me.”
Sajak Calling Contestant 'Ungrateful' During Show
The media personality confused viewers back in 2020 when he scolded contestant Darin McBain, who had to guess four expressions that began with the word "kitchen," correctly answering: "Cabinet, towels, oven, sink."
"Kitchen oven? What was that?" McBain joked after getting the correct answer. "Who calls it a 'kitchen oven?'" Sajak then weirdly responded, "You won! Don't argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I've had it!"