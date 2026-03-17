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Kash Patel Caught Signing Photos of Himself as Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing

split of Kash Patel, Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/instagram

Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel was seen signing photos of himself at a UFC FBI training as Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

March 17 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel faced significant public and media criticism for signing autographed photos of himself during a joint FBI-UFC training event at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.

The backlash centered on the optics of Patel engaging in self-promotion while Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has remained missing for over six weeks.

Over the weekend of March 14–15, Kash hosted a first-of-its-kind training seminar between the FBI and UFC.

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Kash Patel Gets Backlash for Signing Photos of Himself

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image of Kash Patel received backlash for signing photos of himself.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel received backlash for signing photos of himself.

Kash reportedly handed out signed, glossy pictures of himself to participants.

He was also seen wearing personalized Nike shoes featuring a "Punisher" skull and his personal "K$H" logo. The FBI’s motto, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity,” is on the heels.

The incident was publicly posted on the LinkedIn account of U.S. Air Force member James Swann, who shared a picture showing Kash, 46, wearing a UFC hat and a UFC-FBI hoodie while sitting at a table with a Sharpie.

On the table is an autographed, color photograph of the embattled FBI director. James is also seen holding one of his own.

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'Super Cool Dude'

image of Nancy Guthrie still remains missing.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie still remains missing.

“Super cool dude, down to earth and didn’t rush anyone away,” James wrote of Kash in reply to a comment on the post.

This occurred as the search for Nancy entered its seventh week. She was last seen at her home in Tucson, Ariz., on January 31.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for her "recovery,” while the FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or recovery.

In honor of their mother, the family also donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

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Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing

image of Kash Patel got backlash for partying and chugging beer with the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Kash Patel got backlash for partying and chugging beer with the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team.

This incident followed earlier criticism of Kash for partying and chugging beer with the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team in Milan while the Nancy investigation was ongoing.

Former FBI officials criticized Kash for being "incredibly inappropriate" and self-promoting after announcing "significant progress" and potential suspects, only for a detained person to be released shortly after.

image of Kash Patel has faced criticism in the past.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel has faced criticism in the past.

Kash also faces intense scrutiny and potential legal trouble regarding the firing of FBI agents involved in the 2022 Mar-a-Lago investigation, allegations of using government aircraft for personal travel, and for interfering in investigations.

He is accused of retaliatory actions against staff to serve political interests.

He has faced criticism from within the agency for shifting the FBI's focus to tasks handled by local police and for conducting "Mickey Mouse operations.”

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