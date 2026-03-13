FBI Spoke With Staff of Local Restaurant Savannah and Nancy Guthrie Filmed 'Today' Segment at Months Before Star's Mom Vanished: Report
March 13 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are searching high and low for any information that leads to her whereabouts — which is why they even reportedly returned to a local restaurant she dined at months before she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
NewsNation's Brian Entin claimed the FBI recently swung by the Mexican eatery where the 84-year-old and daughter Savannah Guthrie filmed a Today segment about hometowns.
The FBI Allegedly Visited Local Restaurant
Though Brian didn't name the establishment, the brood filmed at El Charro, which the NBC star called "the oldest family-owned restaurant in America."
Brian claimed officers asked staffers if they remember coming across anyone "suspicious" when the Guthries were filming and questioned if they saw "anyone who wanted to take pictures or who got angry or who was lingering around in a creepy way."
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie Filmed at El Charro
"I come here every time I come home to Tucson, I have to come to El Charro," Savannah, 54, said during the clip, revealing her mom moved to the area in the '70s.
"It's so wonderful," Nancy raved of Tucson at the time. "The air, the quality of life. It's laidback and gentle."
- FBI Agents Revisiting Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Sparks 'Fears' Police Are 'Not Close to Finding a Resolution'
- Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes as Neighbor Recalls 'Strange Man' in Their Community Just 3 Weeks Before Missing Mom's Disappearance
- Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Case Admits Police Are Withholding Information as It'd Be 'Neglectful' and 'Irresponsible' to Share With Public
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After Nancy went missing on February 1, reporters spoke to chef Carlotta Flores, who raved over having the family being longtime customers.
"I have absolutely nothing to say but wonderful things about their family. If you think about your grandmother, that’s the way [Nancy] is," she told the New York Post. "She’s a humble, proud mom who only wants good things for her family. She is proud of her children. She just happens to have a daughter who is in the limelight."
As OK! reported, Nancy also filmed a segment inside the very bedroom she was allegedly taken from.
A source told a news outlet of the eerie situation, "There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target. People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
On Friday, March 13, Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed to NBC News that they think they now know the motive behind the suspected kidnapping but did not reveal the information publicly.
"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100 percent sure of that," he spilled.
Authorities still do not have a suspect other than the masked man who was caught tinkering with Nancy's doorbell camera. They have yet to identify the man in question, and though they found DNA other than the matriarch's inside her home, it could take "months" to analyze since the sample was "mixed," Nanos explained.
Savannah has pleaded for her mom's return and acknowledged she may no longer be alive, but she's still offering a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's "recovery."