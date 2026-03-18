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'The Investigators Know So Much More Than We Do': Nancy Guthrie’s Case Might Be Solved Soon, Claims Expert

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing for six weeks.

March 18 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

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Investigators could be getting closer to solving the case of Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, according to a former FBI agent.

Speaking on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," James Fitzgerald weighed in on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' admission last week that police know the motive of Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductor.

"Those investigators know a lot more than we do," James told host Megyn Kelly and fellow ex-agent Maureen O'Connell. "For him to say early on, at least, that they know why she was targeted, that means they have motivation listed."

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Source: @MegynKellyShow/x

'They're onto something big,' said former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell.

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'They're On to Something Big'

image of Sheriff Chris Nanos said they know why Nancy Guthrie was taken.
Source: NBC News/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Sheriff Chris Nanos said they know why Nancy Guthrie was taken.

"They're on to something big. They just may be having a hard time proving it," Maureen replied.

The 84-year-old mother of NBC morning show anchor Savannah, 54, has been missing for six weeks, with her last sighting occurring on the evening of January 31.

Per police's timeline of events, she was dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who has faced intense public scrutiny since she mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night.

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'We Believe We Know Why He Did This'

image of The sheriff also recently admitted that police are withholding information from the public.
Source: mega

The sheriff also recently admitted that police are withholding information from the public.

The sheriff told NBC News' Liz Kreutz in an interview on March 12: "We believe we know why [the alleged kidnapper] did this, and we believe that it was targeted."

Chris declined to offer specific details regarding the suspect's possible motive, citing the "integrity of the investigation."

Earlier this month, he revealed police are not sharing certain information they have with the public.

"There’s so much that everybody wants to know," he said. "But I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody."

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'We've Got a Lot of Intel'

image of Police believe Nancy Guthrie is the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'
Source: NBC

Police believe Nancy Guthrie is the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'

Chris added that investigators "have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time."

"We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads," he explained. "Now it's time to just go to work."

Since the Arizona retiree's disappearance, FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera.

They also revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene — though it contains genetic material from more than one person, making it harder to analyze.

Savannah Guthrie Is Offering a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's Return

image of A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time she went missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time she went missing.

Savannah recently tearfully admitted in an Instagram video that Nancy "may already be gone" but announced the reward for her "recovery" had been raised to $1 million.

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