Ex-Fox News Star Janice Dean Threatening to Tell All About Being Muzzled by the Network: 'I Have Many, Many Stories'
July 22 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Former Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean cryptically stated on X that she is “free now” after leaving Fox News.
She strongly implied that network executives muzzled her, tweeting: "Someday I'll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out."
“I have many, many, many stories,” she posted on X. “Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through. But I’m free now.”
Janice Dean Has 'Stories' to Tell
When an online user asked if she was told to "shut up and do the weather," Dean directly responded, "Yes.”
She agreed with a user's comment that she was only allowed to speak on the topic "when it was convenient for Fox.”
Dean asserted she was blocked from commenting on Cuomo during his subsequent campaign for mayor of New York City, despite the race receiving heavy coverage on the network.
Janice Dean Wasn't Allowed to Discuss Andrew Cuomo
“Someday I’ll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID,” she wrote.
Dean officially departed the network in June after a 22-year run. While she initially cited advancing symptoms of multiple sclerosis as her reason for leaving the grueling morning news schedule, her recent social media posts indicate growing frustration with how her advocacy was handled behind the scenes.
Much of her prior, outspoken criticism of Cuomo focused on her mother and father-in-law, who died due to COVID-19 complications.
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Cuomo faced intense criticism for his March 2020 directive that forced nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients to free up hospital beds.
Critics argued this policy needlessly exposed vulnerable seniors to the virus. He is also accused of aggressively covering up the true death toll.
A spokesperson for Cuomo responded to the public remarks, stating that every credible inquiry into the administration's COVID-19 nursing home guidance found it to be consistent with federal guidelines.
Janice Dean Played Nice On-Air
“The things that people don’t talk about are when you leave a career, a job, there is a grieving period, because this has been part of my life,” the 56-year-old said on her last live show. “You guys have been my second family, and this, I think, will help me with that grieving period. Because turning the page on this chapter has been really heavy."
At the time, she called her departure a “mostly sunny goodbye,” adding that, “for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello,” but her view has taken a more revealing turn lately, recently posting, “Is it OK to say I don’t miss doing the weather?”