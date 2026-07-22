NEWS Ex-Fox News Star Janice Dean Threatening to Tell All About Being Muzzled by the Network: 'I Have Many, Many Stories' Source: MEGA;Unsplash Former Fox meterologist Janice Dean posted that she is now 'free' and will someday reveal stories about what she 'went through' while working for Fox News. Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean cryptically stated on X that she is “free now” after leaving Fox News. She strongly implied that network executives muzzled her, tweeting: "Someday I'll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out." “I have many, many, many stories,” she posted on X. “Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through. But I’m free now.”

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Janice Dean Has 'Stories' to Tell

Source: @janicedean/Instagram Janice Dean said she's 'free now' after leaving Fox News.

When an online user asked if she was told to "shut up and do the weather," Dean directly responded, "Yes.” She agreed with a user's comment that she was only allowed to speak on the topic "when it was convenient for Fox.” Dean asserted she was blocked from commenting on Cuomo during his subsequent campaign for mayor of New York City, despite the race receiving heavy coverage on the network.

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Janice Dean Wasn't Allowed to Discuss Andrew Cuomo

Source: @janicedean/Instagram The TV star said she was 'banned' from talking about how Andrew Cuomo controversially handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Someday I’ll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID,” she wrote. Dean officially departed the network in June after a 22-year run. While she initially cited advancing symptoms of multiple sclerosis as her reason for leaving the grueling morning news schedule, her recent social media posts indicate growing frustration with how her advocacy was handled behind the scenes. Much of her prior, outspoken criticism of Cuomo focused on her mother and father-in-law, who died due to COVID-19 complications.

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Source: MEGA 'Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through,' Janice Dean admitted.

Cuomo faced intense criticism for his March 2020 directive that forced nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients to free up hospital beds. Critics argued this policy needlessly exposed vulnerable seniors to the virus. He is also accused of aggressively covering up the true death toll. A spokesperson for Cuomo responded to the public remarks, stating that every credible inquiry into the administration's COVID-19 nursing home guidance found it to be consistent with federal guidelines.

Janice Dean Played Nice On-Air

Source: @FoxNews/Youtube While saying goodbye on-air, she said she was going through a 'grieving period' leaving her longtime job.