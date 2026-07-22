or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Fox News
OK LogoNEWS

Ex-Fox News Star Janice Dean Threatening to Tell All About Being Muzzled by the Network: 'I Have Many, Many Stories'

janice dean
Source: MEGA;Unsplash

Former Fox meterologist Janice Dean posted that she is now 'free' and will someday reveal stories about what she 'went through' while working for Fox News.

July 22 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean cryptically stated on X that she is “free now” after leaving Fox News.

She strongly implied that network executives muzzled her, tweeting: "Someday I'll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out."

“I have many, many, many stories,” she posted on X. “Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through. But I’m free now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dean Has 'Stories' to Tell

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Janice Dean said she's 'free now' after leaving Fox News.
Source: @janicedean/Instagram

Janice Dean said she's 'free now' after leaving Fox News.

When an online user asked if she was told to "shut up and do the weather," Dean directly responded, "Yes.”

She agreed with a user's comment that she was only allowed to speak on the topic "when it was convenient for Fox.”

Dean asserted she was blocked from commenting on Cuomo during his subsequent campaign for mayor of New York City, despite the race receiving heavy coverage on the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dean Wasn't Allowed to Discuss Andrew Cuomo

photo of The TV star said she was 'banned' from talking about how Andrew Cuomo controversially handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: @janicedean/Instagram

The TV star said she was 'banned' from talking about how Andrew Cuomo controversially handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Someday I’ll tell you all the story of how I was banned from talking about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID,” she wrote.

Dean officially departed the network in June after a 22-year run. While she initially cited advancing symptoms of multiple sclerosis as her reason for leaving the grueling morning news schedule, her recent social media posts indicate growing frustration with how her advocacy was handled behind the scenes.

Much of her prior, outspoken criticism of Cuomo focused on her mother and father-in-law, who died due to COVID-19 complications.

MORE ON:
Fox News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of 'Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through,' Janice Dean admitted.
Source: MEGA

'Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through,' Janice Dean admitted.

Cuomo faced intense criticism for his March 2020 directive that forced nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients to free up hospital beds.

Critics argued this policy needlessly exposed vulnerable seniors to the virus. He is also accused of aggressively covering up the true death toll.

A spokesperson for Cuomo responded to the public remarks, stating that every credible inquiry into the administration's COVID-19 nursing home guidance found it to be consistent with federal guidelines.

Janice Dean Played Nice On-Air

photo of Donald Trump Shares Edited Footage of World Cup Final to Make It Seem Like He Wasn't Booed and Guided Away From Spain's Celebration https://okmagazine.com/p/donald-trump-shares-edit-cringe-world-cup-final-booed-celebration/
Source: @FoxNews/Youtube

While saying goodbye on-air, she said she was going through a 'grieving period' leaving her longtime job.

“The things that people don’t talk about are when you leave a career, a job, there is a grieving period, because this has been part of my life,” the 56-year-old said on her last live show. “You guys have been my second family, and this, I think, will help me with that grieving period. Because turning the page on this chapter has been really heavy."

At the time, she called her departure a “mostly sunny goodbye,” adding that, “for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello,” but her view has taken a more revealing turn lately, recently posting, “Is it OK to say I don’t miss doing the weather?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.