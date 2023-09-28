Megyn Kelly Blasts Andrew Cuomo for Trying to 'Reinvent History' With Controversial COVID Lockdown Comments
Megyn Kelly wasn't happy after disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly attempted to backtrack the role he played in New York's strict lockdown and mask mandate policies.
The journalist called Cuomo a "liar" and claimed his remarks made her "head explode" in the Wednesday, September 27, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"He has tried to rebrand himself, just like his loser brother, as some sort of a moderate now," she said. "He’s trying to reinvent himself and reinvent history and his behavior when it came to the COVID lockdowns."
"Everything, as it turns out, it was all voluntary, none of it was mandatory. Okay?" she added sarcastically. "All those businesses, they didn't need to close. The schools, that wasn't thanks to him. The mask mandates, not his doing. He was just this sort of gentle idea suggester at the top."
"He's lying, he's full of s---," she continued. "This was not voluntary. People were forced to go along with it by state health authorities and at some level, federal authorities."
Kelly then spoke about a nursing home order that Cuomo reportedly issued in early 2020 that stated, "No residents shall be denied readmission or admission to nursing homes because they tested positive or were suspected to have COVID."
The podcaster noted that this rendered any COVID testing of incoming patients to be deemed "inappropriate," so COVID-positive elderly patients were admitted into New York nursing homes "by the thousand."
"It led to some ten to fifteen thousand deaths of the most vulnerable elderly populations inside these nursing homes," she alleged. "He then went on to lie about the number who died, because he knew he had blood on his hands, and he didn't want the responsibility."
"All of this is backed up by the Democratic Attorney General Letitia James. He gave the order... It wasn't voluntary," Kelly stated firmly. "People are dead because of what he did."
She further noted that she realizes that "COVID is over" but "accountability is important, and calling out these lies is important."
Kelly spoke out against the ex-governor after Cuomo said that the government "had no capacity to enforce" wearing masks during the pandemic during an interview with Dr. Leana Wen on his "As A Matter of Fact" podcast.
"People wore masks in New York. But if they said, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ there was nothing I could do about it," he claimed. "You must close your private business.’ ‘I won’t.’ Well, there was nothing I could really do about it. It was really all voluntary. And it was extraordinary, when you think about it, that society acted with that uniformity, voluntarily."