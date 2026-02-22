King Charles Was Warned About Ex-Prince Andrew's Corruption in Bombshell 2019 Whistleblower Email

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles was reportedly made aware that his disgraced brother, the former Prince Andrew, had shady dealings with his business partner David Rowland in 2019. According to the Daily Mail, an anonymous whistleblower sent an email to Charles, 77, when he was still the Prince of Wales, and to his private secretary, Clive Alderton.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew apparently had shady business dealings with banker David Rowland.

The message allegedly claimed that Andrew, 66, "considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family." In a separate email sent to Rowland by the whistleblower noted: "The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family’s name." The note alleged that the ex-Duke of York reportedly helped the British property developer get his banking license in Luxembourg.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Introduced David Rowland to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York was arrested by British cops on February 19.

According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, the former prince lobbied for Rowland in countries such as China, Azerbaijan, Libya, Bahrain and Qatar, and he even introduced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to the banker. Andrew and Rowland also reportedly visited Libya to meet with Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, with the ex-royal attempting to plan a meeting between the dictator and Epstein. Andrew had once told the s-- trafficker that Rowland was his "trusted money man," Daily Mail reported.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested on February 19

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was apprehended due to his association to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's association with Epstein came to a head when he was arrested on February 19, which was also his 66th birthday, by the Thames Valley police force in Windsor, U.K. He was apprehended on suspicion of sending private trade envoy secrets to Epstein in the early 2010s. Charles noted in a statement that he supports the authorities in investigating his younger brother. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the sovereign said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Removed From Line of Succession

Source: MEGA The disgraced former prince could be removed from the line of succession.