King Charles Was Warned About Ex-Prince Andrew's Corruption in Bombshell 2019 Whistleblower Email
Feb. 22 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
King Charles was reportedly made aware that his disgraced brother, the former Prince Andrew, had shady dealings with his business partner David Rowland in 2019.
According to the Daily Mail, an anonymous whistleblower sent an email to Charles, 77, when he was still the Prince of Wales, and to his private secretary, Clive Alderton.
The message allegedly claimed that Andrew, 66, "considers his relationship with David Rowland more important than that of his family."
In a separate email sent to Rowland by the whistleblower noted: "The evidence provided unequivocally proves that you have abused the Royal Family’s name."
The note alleged that the ex-Duke of York reportedly helped the British property developer get his banking license in Luxembourg.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Introduced David Rowland to Jeffrey Epstein
According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, the former prince lobbied for Rowland in countries such as China, Azerbaijan, Libya, Bahrain and Qatar, and he even introduced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to the banker.
Andrew and Rowland also reportedly visited Libya to meet with Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, with the ex-royal attempting to plan a meeting between the dictator and Epstein.
Andrew had once told the s-- trafficker that Rowland was his "trusted money man," Daily Mail reported.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested on February 19
Andrew's association with Epstein came to a head when he was arrested on February 19, which was also his 66th birthday, by the Thames Valley police force in Windsor, U.K.
He was apprehended on suspicion of sending private trade envoy secrets to Epstein in the early 2010s.
Charles noted in a statement that he supports the authorities in investigating his younger brother. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the sovereign said.
Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Removed From Line of Succession
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he went on.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message concluded. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
There are also heightened calls for Andrew to be removed from the line of succession, as he is still eighth in line to the British throne. This legislation would require an Act of Parliament, as well as the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms.