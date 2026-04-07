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Ex-Prince Andrew Whines 'Claustrophobic' Marsh Farm Home Doesn't Have Enough Room to Store 'Prized Teddy Bears': Report

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Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly not happy with his 'claustrophobic' new home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

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April 7 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

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The former Prince Andrew's new Marsh Farm home on the Sandringham Estate isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

The ex-Duke of York, 66, who was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, by King Charles last year, now has to stuff his belongings in a white trailer next to the Farm for the time being.

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A Trailer Was Built Next to Marsh Farm to House Ex-Prince Andrew's Belongings

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image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew moved to Marsh Farm earlier this year.

An insider revealed a large white edifice was secretly constructed at Andrew's new five-bedroom Norfolk abode.

“Andrew is being typically evasive about the purpose of this mobile unit, but the word is he’s using it as a man cave,” the source told National Examiner on April 7. “He intends to furnish it with Wi-Fi, a small kitchen and a bathroom area, so he can be self-contained and undistracted when he slinks off there.”

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image of prince Andrew and family
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew previously lived at Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“It’s pretty bizarre given that the main property is large enough by most people’s standards, but apparently Andrew keeps griping that it’s a claustrophobic h---hole and he has barely anywhere to store his belongings — including his prized teddy bears!" the source explained.

The Royal Lodge is bigger than Marsh Farm by Andrew's standards, as it contains 30 bedrooms, a swimming pool, a chapel and multiple guest cottages.

He lived there since 2004, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, moved in with him in 2008.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Apprehended in February

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York was arrested in February by Windsor cops.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor further had his reputation soured when he was arrested on February 19 — his 66th birthday — on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

His brother Prince Edward recently went to Sandringham to meet with him.

Prince Edward was the first and only member of the royal family to visit," an insider told The Sun earlier this month. "Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife, who have stayed away."

Prince Edward Visited Ex-Prince Andrew Recently

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward recently stopped by to visit ex-Prince Andrew.

“Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother," the insider continued.

The Royal Navy veteran previously resided at the nearby Wood Farm until renovations at Marsh Farm concluded.

“Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims," the insider went on, noting Edward, 62, "was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there."

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