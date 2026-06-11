Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Humiliated as Gloves He Wore While Piloting War Helicopter Fail to Sell at Auction: 'There Was No Interest'

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Ex-Prince Andrew's fall from grace was evident on Tuesday, June 9, as a pair of his worn gloves failed to sell at an auction at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex. According to a report, the leather gloves, which Andrew wore while piloting a helicopter during the Falklands War, still have dirt on them and were valued at £1,000 to £2,000 ($1,350 to $2,670 USD).

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'There Was No Interest'

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's military gloves failed to sell at a recent auction.

Andrew, 66, served with 820 Naval Air Squadron aboard HMS Invincible. "There was no interest and no bids," auctioneer James Grinter revealed. "I think he is too hot to handle for the market at the moment." "Andrew was at the height of his popularity during the Falklands War and very highly regarded at the time," he continued. "It would have been inconceivable then that he would be disgraced for his subsequent behavior."

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Source: mega 'There was no interest and no bids,' the auctioneer confirmed.

The person who had the gloves bought them at a charity sale over 40 years ago. Along with the gloves was a letter explaining Andrew couldn't attend the charity event because he was spending time with mom Queen Elizabeth II. On the other hand, a handwritten letter by Princess Diana was purchased at the auction for £5,330 ($7,110).

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Stripped of All Titles

Source: department of justice Andrew was seen hovering over a woman in a photo included in the Epstein files.

As OK! reported, King Charles stripped all of Andrew's titles in October 2025 after more of his ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the official statement read. Charles, 77, also evicted his brother from the Royal Lodge.

Virginia Giuffre Claimed She Was Sexually Assaulted by Prince Andrew

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