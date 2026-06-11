Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Humiliated as Gloves He Wore While Piloting War Helicopter Fail to Sell at Auction: 'There Was No Interest'
June 11 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew's fall from grace was evident on Tuesday, June 9, as a pair of his worn gloves failed to sell at an auction at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex.
According to a report, the leather gloves, which Andrew wore while piloting a helicopter during the Falklands War, still have dirt on them and were valued at £1,000 to £2,000 ($1,350 to $2,670 USD).
'There Was No Interest'
Andrew, 66, served with 820 Naval Air Squadron aboard HMS Invincible.
"There was no interest and no bids," auctioneer James Grinter revealed. "I think he is too hot to handle for the market at the moment."
"Andrew was at the height of his popularity during the Falklands War and very highly regarded at the time," he continued. "It would have been inconceivable then that he would be disgraced for his subsequent behavior."
The person who had the gloves bought them at a charity sale over 40 years ago. Along with the gloves was a letter explaining Andrew couldn't attend the charity event because he was spending time with mom Queen Elizabeth II.
On the other hand, a handwritten letter by Princess Diana was purchased at the auction for £5,330 ($7,110).
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Stripped of All Titles
As OK! reported, King Charles stripped all of Andrew's titles in October 2025 after more of his ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the official statement read.
Charles, 77, also evicted his brother from the Royal Lodge.
Virginia Giuffre Claimed She Was Sexually Assaulted by Prince Andrew
Andrew first took a step back from the monarchy a few years ago, as a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with him at age 17 while she was one of Epstein's trafficking victims.
He denied her allegations, and when she sued him for sexual assault, they settled privately out of court.
However, Giuffre — who committed suicide in April 2025 at age 41— shared more shocking details about their alleged encounters in her posthumous memoir.
"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she wrote of her time with the former Duke of York. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."
In addition, Andrew was arrested in February, as he was accused of passing along confidential information while acting as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade. He was released later the day but is still under investigation.