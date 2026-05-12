Ex-Prince Andrew Urged to Stay Under 'House Arrest' After Escaping Masked Intruder 'Unscathed'

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Exiled to Sandringham Estate Last Year

Source: MEGA King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from his Windsor home last year.

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Ex-Prince Andrew's Security Is Reportedly Funded by King Charles

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York currently lives on the Sandringham Estate.

"The king is understood to be funding Andrew's ‘exile’ at Marsh Farm, including former royal protection cops. They are not armed. Allegedly some stay in a cabin in the back garden," Chard added. According to the royal expert, Andrew's new residence is surrounded by "fences, CCTV, and a security gate" to keep him safe and sound. However, due to his scandals and recent arrest, Andrew should keep a low profile.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is encouraged to stay under house arrest to help keep a low profile.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News the British public is "absolutely disgusted regarding Andrew's despicable behavior" and suggested he stay under the radar for the time being. "Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things," she advised.

The Former Duke of York Was Ambushed by a Masked Man on May 6

Source: MEGA The former royal was arrested in February for suspicion of misconduct in public office.