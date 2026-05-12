or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew Urged to Stay Under 'House Arrest' After Escaping Masked Intruder 'Unscathed'

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew was ambushed by a masked man on May 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was threatened by a masked man at his Sandringham Estate home in Norfolk on May 6.

The incident reportedly put the disgraced former royal, 66, on edge and now he's being encouraged to stay under a self-imposed house arrest to remain safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Exiled to Sandringham Estate Last Year

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from his Windsor home last year.

The ex-Duke of York was forced to move to Marsh Farm on the estate last year after King Charles took away his titles and Royal Lodge home at Windsor due to his association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to expert Helena Chard, the "recent scary masked man confrontation has left him shaken and worried for his safety."

"There are rumors he wants his old security back, although he was unscathed," she told Fox News on Monday, May 11. "His private protection officer dealt with the confrontation and aftermath."

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's Security Is Reportedly Funded by King Charles

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York currently lives on the Sandringham Estate.

"The king is understood to be funding Andrew's ‘exile’ at Marsh Farm, including former royal protection cops. They are not armed. Allegedly some stay in a cabin in the back garden," Chard added.

According to the royal expert, Andrew's new residence is surrounded by "fences, CCTV, and a security gate" to keep him safe and sound.

However, due to his scandals and recent arrest, Andrew should keep a low profile.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is encouraged to stay under house arrest to help keep a low profile.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News the British public is "absolutely disgusted regarding Andrew's despicable behavior" and suggested he stay under the radar for the time being.

"Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things," she advised.

The Former Duke of York Was Ambushed by a Masked Man on May 6

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former royal was arrested in February for suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was arrested back in February at Sandringham on charges of suspicion of misconduct in public office. His name and photo was also seen many times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files earlier this year.

Chard added the Royal Navy veteran's recent apprehension and fall from grace both made him a "target" for thieves and stalkers.

Earlier this month, Andrew was ambushed by a man named Alex Jenkinson, who donned a ski mask when he ensnared the ex-royal while he was walking his dogs on his Norfolk property.

He was strolling with his security guard at the time when Jenkinson jumped at him. When he began yelling at Andrew, the former prince ran to his car and drove off.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.