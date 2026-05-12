Ex-Prince Andrew Urged to Stay Under 'House Arrest' After Escaping Masked Intruder 'Unscathed'
May 12 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was threatened by a masked man at his Sandringham Estate home in Norfolk on May 6.
The incident reportedly put the disgraced former royal, 66, on edge and now he's being encouraged to stay under a self-imposed house arrest to remain safe.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Exiled to Sandringham Estate Last Year
The ex-Duke of York was forced to move to Marsh Farm on the estate last year after King Charles took away his titles and Royal Lodge home at Windsor due to his association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
According to expert Helena Chard, the "recent scary masked man confrontation has left him shaken and worried for his safety."
"There are rumors he wants his old security back, although he was unscathed," she told Fox News on Monday, May 11. "His private protection officer dealt with the confrontation and aftermath."
Ex-Prince Andrew's Security Is Reportedly Funded by King Charles
"The king is understood to be funding Andrew's ‘exile’ at Marsh Farm, including former royal protection cops. They are not armed. Allegedly some stay in a cabin in the back garden," Chard added.
According to the royal expert, Andrew's new residence is surrounded by "fences, CCTV, and a security gate" to keep him safe and sound.
However, due to his scandals and recent arrest, Andrew should keep a low profile.
- Ex-Prince Andrew 'Locked Away' at Sandringham Home as King Charles Funds His Lavish Lifestyle: Source
- Ex-Prince Andrew Looked 'Broken' After His Arrest as Epstein Ties Continue to 'Damage' Royal Family, Says Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary
- King Charles Forced to 'Contain' Disgraced 'Unstable' Brother Ex-Prince Andrew at Sandringham Estate Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News the British public is "absolutely disgusted regarding Andrew's despicable behavior" and suggested he stay under the radar for the time being.
"Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things," she advised.
The Former Duke of York Was Ambushed by a Masked Man on May 6
Andrew was arrested back in February at Sandringham on charges of suspicion of misconduct in public office. His name and photo was also seen many times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files earlier this year.
Chard added the Royal Navy veteran's recent apprehension and fall from grace both made him a "target" for thieves and stalkers.
Earlier this month, Andrew was ambushed by a man named Alex Jenkinson, who donned a ski mask when he ensnared the ex-royal while he was walking his dogs on his Norfolk property.
He was strolling with his security guard at the time when Jenkinson jumped at him. When he began yelling at Andrew, the former prince ran to his car and drove off.