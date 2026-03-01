Sarah Ferguson Set to 'Fight' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Tooth and Nail' for Custody of Late Queen's Corgis

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly preparing for a legal battle over the late Queen's dogs.

"She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen's spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth," the insider added. She also saw them as a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance. "When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home," the source said. "Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed."

Sarah Ferguson has an attachment to the pups.

Ferguson has publicly expressed her attachment to the dogs. Speaking last year, she said: "I have (the late Queen's) dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around." Sources close to Ferguson say she believes even though she and Andrew have now been kicked out of the Royal Lodge mansion they used to share, she should take them as she feels more of a "spiritual" bond with the animals. One palace insider added: "Sarah isn't trying to s----- the dogs away or create unnecessary drama – what she wants is recognition that they were part of a collective family and that she has just as much emotional claim to them as Andrew does. Once she's properly settled into a new home, she would like an arrangement that reflects that shared history, with her getting at least just as much time with the dogs as Andrew." In her mind, allowing them to become known as "Andrew's corgis" erases the role she and the wider York family played in bringing them into the Queen's life.

Sarah Ferguson seems attached to the corgis.

"She feels that quietly accepting his version of events would effectively rewrite the story and sideline her connection to the dogs. For Sarah, this is about fairness and acknowledgment as much as companionship," the insider dished. Another insider suggested tensions have hardened since Andrew relocated from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm in Norfolk. They said: "There have been quiet conversations about alternative arrangements over the dog custody – Eugenie and Beatrice would be willing to step in, and even the Waleses would consider helping if it meant avoiding a drawn-out dispute. The sense is that there are workable solutions on the table if everyone were prepared to be flexible."

Ex-Prince Andrew relocated from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm.