Sarah Ferguson Set to 'Fight' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Tooth and Nail' for Custody of Late Queen's Corgis
March 1 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is set to fight Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for custody of the late Queen's corgis, as the disgraced duke reels from his arrest and retreats to rural Norfolk to seek solace with the pets – which insiders tell OK! he considers his "last remaining comfort blanket."
Ferguson, 66, is said to be preparing for a potential legal battle with her ex-husband Andrew, 66, over the ownership of Sandy and Muick – even though the corgis were gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in her final years by the ex-prince and his and Fergie's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The dispute comes after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by Thames Valley police investigating his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Officers searched his Norfolk home and Royal Lodge in Windsor before releasing him under investigation after nearly 12 hours of questioning. He denies any wrongdoing.
Against that backdrop, the fate of the dogs – long seen as living symbols of the late Queen – has become unexpectedly contentious.
An insider said: "The corgis were gifted by Andrew and his daughters, but Sarah has ended up looking after them just as much as he has since the Queen's death."
"She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen's spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth," the insider added.
She also saw them as a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance.
"When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home," the source said. "Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed."
Ferguson has publicly expressed her attachment to the dogs.
Speaking last year, she said: "I have (the late Queen's) dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around."
Sources close to Ferguson say she believes even though she and Andrew have now been kicked out of the Royal Lodge mansion they used to share, she should take them as she feels more of a "spiritual" bond with the animals.
One palace insider added: "Sarah isn't trying to s----- the dogs away or create unnecessary drama – what she wants is recognition that they were part of a collective family and that she has just as much emotional claim to them as Andrew does. Once she's properly settled into a new home, she would like an arrangement that reflects that shared history, with her getting at least just as much time with the dogs as Andrew."
In her mind, allowing them to become known as "Andrew's corgis" erases the role she and the wider York family played in bringing them into the Queen's life.
- Queen's Corgi’s Snubbed by Prince Andrew: 'Pouty Duke' Refuses to Walk Elizabeth II's Beloved Dogs, Prefers 'Flunkies' to Handle Task Instead
- Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Sandy & Muick Wait For Late Matriarch's Coffin At Windsor Castle
- King Charles 'Keeping Explosive Bribery File' on Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Stop Shamed Pair of Royal Pariahs 'Going Rogue'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She feels that quietly accepting his version of events would effectively rewrite the story and sideline her connection to the dogs. For Sarah, this is about fairness and acknowledgment as much as companionship," the insider dished.
Another insider suggested tensions have hardened since Andrew relocated from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm in Norfolk.
They said: "There have been quiet conversations about alternative arrangements over the dog custody – Eugenie and Beatrice would be willing to step in, and even the Waleses would consider helping if it meant avoiding a drawn-out dispute. The sense is that there are workable solutions on the table if everyone were prepared to be flexible."
"Andrew, however, has taken an uncompromising stance. He's treating the matter as closed and refusing to entertain any discussion about shared care or guardianship. That rigidity is what's escalating tensions. Some close to the situation feel he's almost daring Sarah to formalize the disagreement by involving lawyers," they added. "It's the last thing Andrew needs at the moment, but Sarah is willing to fight for this. If he continues to block any compromise, she's prepared to assert her position formally rather than let the issue drift. She is willing to fight Andrew tooth and nail over this."
Andrew is described as increasingly isolated. King Charles, 77, issued a statement expressing his "deepest concern" over the police probe into his brother's conduct, adding that the law must be allowed to "take its course" in the case.
If Andrew is found guilty of misconduct in public office, he could face a hefty jail term as the maximum prison sentence attached to the offense is life.