Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew could reportedly find himself in a courtroom clash over the custody of the royal corgis.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been taking care of the corgis.

"She also saw them a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance. When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home. Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed," the insider added. Ferguson has previously said: "I have (the late Queen's) dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around." Now, according to sources, what began as a private disagreement risks becoming a formal – and furious – legal confrontation. One source close to the situation said: "There are vastly more serious matters hanging over Andrew right now, but this has become symbolic."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has 'nothing left to lose by pushing back,' a source said.

"He views the dogs as one of the last constants in his life. At the same time, Sarah feels sidelined and is unwilling to let the narrative settle that they belong solely to him," they added. "The last thing Andrew will want is to get involved in further legal matters to assert his claim to the dogs. But Sarah is not prepared to quietly concede. She believes her emotional and practical role in caring for the dogs gives her equal standing. If neither side softens, this could escalate into a serious court fight." Another palace source said: "There have been discussions about compromise – shared arrangements or even involving Beatrice and Eugenie to avoid confrontation. But positions have hardened. Andrew is treating the matter as non-negotiable, and Sarah feels she has nothing left to lose by pushing back."

