OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Andrew
EXCLUSIVE

How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Could Be Dragged Into Court — Over Queen Elizabeth Corgi Custody!

Split photo of Ex-Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and one of Queen Elizabeth's corgis.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could face a custody battle over the Queen's corgis.

March 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is already in the doghouse with the law – and OK! can reveal he could now find himself in an extraordinary courtroom clash with former wife Sarah Ferguson over Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis.

The shamed ex-prince, 66, is already reeling from his recent arrest over his links to his late pal Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley police in February on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office after claims he passed sensitive information to the abuser while in the office of trade envoy for Britain.

image of Ex-Prince Andrew could reportedly find himself in a courtroom clash over the custody of the royal corgis.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew could reportedly find himself in a courtroom clash over the custody of the royal corgis.

Officers searched his Norfolk residence and Royal Lodge in Windsor before releasing him under investigation after nearly 12 hours of questioning. He denies wrongdoing.

Amid the fallout, a separate dispute has intensified over the late Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, gifted to Elizabeth II in her final years by Windsor and his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35. Andrew's ex-wife Ferguson, 66, who divorced the former Duke of York in 1996 but has remained close to him, has publicly spoken of her attachment to the dogs.

An insider told us: "The corgis were gifted by Andrew and his daughters, but Sarah has ended up looking after them just as much as he has since the Queen's death. She has even said she thinks they are possessed by the Queen's spirit and feels like they are a last line of communication with Elizabeth."

image of Sarah Ferguson has been taking care of the corgis.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been taking care of the corgis.

"She also saw them a shared responsibility rather than a personal inheritance. When the Queen died, there was an understanding within the family that the dogs would remain within her and Andrew's immediate circle, not become the sole property of one person. But what's complicated matters is that nothing was ever formally documented. There's no written agreement spelling out ownership, and in the middle of everything else that's been happening, the question has simply been left hanging over who will have the dogs, and at which home. Andrew has taken a firm stance that the dogs are his, full stop. He's adamant that as the son who gave them to his mother, and as someone who says he promised to look after them, the issue is closed," the insider added.

Ferguson has previously said: "I have (the late Queen's) dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, 'Woof woof' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me. I'm sure it's her, reminding me she's still around."

Now, according to sources, what began as a private disagreement risks becoming a formal – and furious – legal confrontation.

One source close to the situation said: "There are vastly more serious matters hanging over Andrew right now, but this has become symbolic."

image of Sarah Ferguson has 'nothing left to lose by pushing back,' a source said.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has 'nothing left to lose by pushing back,' a source said.

"He views the dogs as one of the last constants in his life. At the same time, Sarah feels sidelined and is unwilling to let the narrative settle that they belong solely to him," they added. "The last thing Andrew will want is to get involved in further legal matters to assert his claim to the dogs. But Sarah is not prepared to quietly concede. She believes her emotional and practical role in caring for the dogs gives her equal standing. If neither side softens, this could escalate into a serious court fight."

Another palace source said: "There have been discussions about compromise – shared arrangements or even involving Beatrice and Eugenie to avoid confrontation. But positions have hardened. Andrew is treating the matter as non-negotiable, and Sarah feels she has nothing left to lose by pushing back."

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

With King Charles, 77, publicly stating that the law must "take its course" regarding his brother's arrest, Andrew faces mounting pressure.

Those close to the family say the prospect of being dragged into a separate civil dispute over the Queen's dogs could compound an already fraught moment – turning a sentimental disagreement into what would be an unprecedented royal custody legal battle.

