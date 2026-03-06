Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Three New Brutal Staff Nicknames Revealed as He 'Licks Wounds' After Arrest
March 6 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being mocked with a trio of cutting new nicknames by staff as he retreats from public life following his recent arrest – a humiliation insiders tell us has left the 66-year-old former duke "licking his wounds" and contemplating life far beyond Britain.
Andrew, who was arrested in February on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released pending further investigation, has faced renewed scrutiny over his past role as U.K. Trade Envoy and his long-standing association with Jeffrey Epstein. He denies any wrongdoing.
The arrest comes after years of controversy that led to his royal titles being stripped and his removal from Royal Lodge by his brother King Charles, 77.
Against that backdrop, those within his reduced household say morale is brittle – and gallows humor has taken hold.
An insider said: "There is a dark wit among some of the staff about what has happened. They have started referring to him as 'His Royal Slyness,' 'His Royal Spyness' and 'Prints Andrew.'"
All are references to the allegations Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while in his trade envoy role, and to the legal shadow hanging over him. The "Prints Andrew" nickname came after it emerged former Prince Andrew would have been fingerprinted like any other crime suspect during his arrest grilling.
A palace source added: "These nicknames reflect how far Andrew's stature has fallen. This is a man who once moved at the center of diplomatic and royal life. Now, after the arrest, he is viewed as damaged goods and is a laughing stock."
Speculation is mounting Andrew could leave the U.K. altogether.
Sources tell us the United Arab Emirates appears to be a likely refuge.
They told us about the new nicknames being used to mock Andrew after it emerged cops who used to guard him had a very naughty moniker for him.
A former royal protection officer revealed colleagues once referred to him using an extremely crude nickname while guarding him as a prince.
In an unearthed clip from 60 Minutes – which has been widely shared in the wake of Andrew's arrest – the ex- member of the royal protection team described the Duke's reputation within security circles.
He told reporter Tara Brown: "His official code – so if he were to come into the Palace – his call sign was Purple 4-1. But he did have a nickname, but it's a bit rude to tell you."
Pressed further, he said he could reveal it, warning: "But you won't be able to air it." He eventually disclosed that Andrew was known as "The C---."
The minder explained: "Plain and simple, because unfortunately, he upset everyone he came across. He was the most unpopular member of the royal family while I was there. He was just rude and arrogant, and his sense of self-entitlement was breathtaking."
The U.S. justice department released around three million documents at the end of January as part of its latest Epstein files release.
Other revelations in the mass of papers included a photo of Andrew crouching on all fours over a blonde woman as she lay splayed on the floor beneath him.
They also exposed cringeworthy email exchanges between Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, with Epstein – including a message in which the former Duchess of York asked the financier to marry her.