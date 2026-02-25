or
Ex-Prince Andrew's Masseuse He Snuck Into Buckingham Palace Reveals 'Embarrassing' Moment With Former Royal

Ex-Prince Andrew's former masseuse was secretly brought into Buckingham Place for a massage session in June 2000.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

The former Prince Andrew's masseuse, whom he snuck into Buckingham Palace in June 2000, revealed an awkward moment she had with him back in the day.

Monique Giannelloni, who was introduced to the former royal, 66, by Jeffrey Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, recalled how Andrew's appearance during the appointment left her shocked.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Completely Naked for the Massage Session

The disgraced Duke of York came out from the bathroom naked.

Giannelloni told Daily Mail how Andrew was able to bypass the palace's strict security measures, bringing her to his room.

She explained that the ex-Duke of York excused himself to go to the bathroom. “After saying ‘Hello,’ he disappeared to the bathroom and came back in the nude,” she said.

The former Prince Andrew's massage session was arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I averted my eyes and I was quite embarrassed," the South African massage therapist said, adding she was paid £75 (about $112.50 at the time) in the form of a palace-stamped check.

“I was so nervous I was in Buckingham Palace, I was going through the motions and doing what I knew and if there was anything untoward I don’t really remember noticing that except for the fact he took the towel off very fast,” she continued, adding that the massage session was arranged by Maxwell, 64.

Prince Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Reportedly Charged Taxpayers for His Massages

The former duke was the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

Andrew also reportedly charged British taxpayers for the massages he received while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

A former civil servant claimed he asked the disgraced ex-prince about the questionable expenses that were accumulated during a trip to the Middle East.

According to a BBC report, the worker had refused Andrew's request to pay for the services; however, they were overruled by senior staff.

“I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong,” one anonymous public servant told the outlet.

Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly charged British taxpayers for the massages he received while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

“I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending of any of their own money,” another official noted.

While serving as a trade envoy, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was unpaid, but taxpayers covered the cost of his many international trips.

Andrew's time as the U.K.'s envoy has come under much scrutiny recently, as he was arrested February 19 by the Windsor police for allegedly sending secret details of his confidential travels to Epstein.

In 2009 documents, Epstein's butler Juan Alessi noted that Andrew was fond of massages at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion back in the day. “I would say, daily massages. They have a daily massage,” the housekeeper said in the docs. “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”

