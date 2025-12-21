Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny after newly released congressional documents revealed records of $200 "massage" payments linked to his visits with Jeffrey Epstein, raising fresh questions about the former prince's long-denied involvement. OK! can reveal the material, disclosed by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, details Windsor's movements with Epstein across early 2000 and includes a flight manifest showing the then 40-year-old traveling on Epstein's private jet from New Jersey to Palm Beach on May 12, 2000, as well as entries in a redacted ledger noting services listed as "massage, exercise and yoga" for $200. The release marked yet another tranche of documents issued under subpoena from the Epstein estate and adds new financial detail to a timeline in which Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew appears in documents released by Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

One record cites an entry for February 11, 2000, one week before Andrew's birthday, naming "Andrew" next to services costing $200. The ledger shows the same name again on May 16, four days after his Palm Beach flight. Several women who accused Epstein have testified they were paid $200 for massage sessions, a sum echoed in the ledger entries. Epstein's jet itself, frequently carrying young women and girls, became known as "the Lolita Express." Despite the new documents, Andrew has maintained his position of declaring his innocence. He has always denied claims of inappropriate sexual behavior involving Epstein or the sicko's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell. Sara Guerrero, spokeswoman for the Oversight Committee, said: "It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge.

"Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims," she continued. "Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein's heinous crimes. It's past time for Attorney-General [Pam] Bondi to release all the files now. Prince Andrew is listed as a passenger on Epstein's aircraft, with financial disclosures providing possible evidence of payments from Epstein to masseuses on behalf of an individual identified as 'Andrew.' Extensive redactions have been made to protect victims as committee investigators continue to analyze the new documents."

Source: MEGA The documents released by Epstein's estate also name Elon Musk and Steve Bannon.

A source close to the committee said the documents added to the "mounting public pressure" for Andrew to testify about the nature of his long friendship with Epstein. "There is an increasing sense that he will eventually have to explain his dealings with Epstein in a formal setting," the insider said. "From the committee's perspective, these newly surfaced details only deepen the unresolved issues." Another committee aide said: "Any name that remains visible is examined closely. The fact that Andrew's appears while others are blacked out is viewed as meaningful by investigators." The flight lists also detail Epstein, Maxwell, the chef Adam Perry Lang, a "bodyguard," as well as "1 male" traveling with Andrew. Civil filings have previously shown the former prince aboard flights to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1999 and again in 2006. Those documents form part of a broader pattern of contact widely criticized since Epstein's 2008 conviction. Further records show Epstein's daily schedules, noting meetings with Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel and a proposed visit involving Elon Musk. A note dated December 6, 2014, reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec 6 (is this still happening?)." Musk has said he declined invitations to Epstein's island. A senior parliamentary source in London said: "Although Andrew cannot be forced to appear before Congress, there is growing political will to see him provide a fuller explanation of his dealings with Epstein."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.