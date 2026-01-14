Ex-Prince Andrew Would Have a 'Lonely' Existence If He 'Disappeared' to the Middle East Instead of Sandringham

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Lost His Royal Titles Due to His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA It 'would probably be easier for the rest of the royal family' if Andrew lived in the Middle East.

The former BBC royal correspondent told The Mirror that life "would probably be easier for the rest of the royal family if Andrew disappeared to somewhere like the Middle East — especially as the Jeffrey Epstein revelations continue to drip their poison." Charles, 77, stripped away his younger brother's royal titles and longtime mansion following the ex-Duke of York's continuous ties to the dead pedophile. But living away from the United Kingdom could be a "lonely" existence for Andrew as he would miss his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The Ex-Duke of York Is Being 'Banished' to Sandringham

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York would miss his daughters too much if he moved to the Middle East, an expert claims.

"He certainly does seem to have friends in high places in the Middle East," Bond explained, adding that "his life there wouldn’t be short on luxury." "Andrew does still have his family, including his grandchildren, so I think it’s unlikely that he would want to move abroad permanently," she said. "Being ‘banished’ to Sandringham doesn’t strike me as too tough an existence. He will be given a house, no doubt some staff, security and a life of leisure in a beautiful part of the country."

Source: MEGA Andrew will be moving to the Sandringham Estate's Marsh Farm next month.

Andrew will be moving to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham property for the time being. A palace insider exclusively told OK! last month that the "shoebox-sized" house "requires extensive renovations before anyone can be comfortable there." "King Charles wants the move to happen quickly, so Andrew will not be treated to a lavish home facelift as part of the deal, so is going to be living very much outside his comfort zone," the source divulged.

Sarah Ferguson Is Also Being Evicted From Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have lived at Royal Lodge together since 2008.