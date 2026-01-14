Ex-Prince Andrew Would Have a 'Lonely' Existence If He 'Disappeared' to the Middle East Instead of Sandringham
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is gearing up to move out of the Royal Lodge sometime next month after being evicted by King Charles III in October 2025.
While the former prince, 65, is being pushed to move to a smaller abode on The Firm's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the Middle East was also apparently another option for him.
However, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that there are a few cons to Andrew living outside of the U.K.
Andrew Lost His Royal Titles Due to His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
The former BBC royal correspondent told The Mirror that life "would probably be easier for the rest of the royal family if Andrew disappeared to somewhere like the Middle East — especially as the Jeffrey Epstein revelations continue to drip their poison."
Charles, 77, stripped away his younger brother's royal titles and longtime mansion following the ex-Duke of York's continuous ties to the dead pedophile.
But living away from the United Kingdom could be a "lonely" existence for Andrew as he would miss his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
The Ex-Duke of York Is Being 'Banished' to Sandringham
"He certainly does seem to have friends in high places in the Middle East," Bond explained, adding that "his life there wouldn’t be short on luxury."
"Andrew does still have his family, including his grandchildren, so I think it’s unlikely that he would want to move abroad permanently," she said. "Being ‘banished’ to Sandringham doesn’t strike me as too tough an existence. He will be given a house, no doubt some staff, security and a life of leisure in a beautiful part of the country."
- Ex-Prince Andrew Demanding $99 Million to Move Out of Royal Lodge After Being Evicted by King Charles
- Ex-Prince Andrew's Move-In Date to 'Shoebox-Sized' Sandringham Property Revealed After He Was Banished From Luxe Royal Lodge
- Former Prince Andrew Set to Move Into a 'Temporary, Shoebox-Sized' Farm on Sandringham Estate After Being Kicked Out of Royal Lodge
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrew will be moving to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham property for the time being. A palace insider exclusively told OK! last month that the "shoebox-sized" house "requires extensive renovations before anyone can be comfortable there."
"King Charles wants the move to happen quickly, so Andrew will not be treated to a lavish home facelift as part of the deal, so is going to be living very much outside his comfort zone," the source divulged.
Sarah Ferguson Is Also Being Evicted From Royal Lodge
"The estate is sizeable but completely unlike what Andrew is accustomed to. It's isolated, in need of major repairs, and a world away from Royal Lodge. This is clearly a temporary setup, and it wouldn't be surprising if he moves elsewhere after a short time," a separate insider added.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had lived with him at Royal Lodge since 2008. However, she is being forced to move out as well and must find her own place soon.