OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Andrew
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew's Move-In Date to 'Shoebox-Sized' Sandringham Property Revealed After He Was Banished From Luxe Royal Lodge

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew will be moving into his smaller home on the Sandringham Estate in February — just in time for his 66th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

EAndrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move-in date to his new home at the Sandringham Estate isn't too far off.

Ex-Prince Andrew, 65, will be settled in by his birthday on February 19, an outlet reported.

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Were Evicted From Royal Lodge

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson will also be leaving Royal Lodge.

According to The Sun, the ex-Duke of York will first be living in a tiny, "shoe-box sized" home called Marsh Farm on the Norfolk abode before he officially moves into a different place on the property.

Andrew was exiled from his longtime 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in October 2025 by King Charles, in addition to having his royal titles yanked away.

He has since been banished to Sandringham, which is The Firm's holiday winter home where they celebrate Christmas.

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008.

“He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February," a source told the publication.

"One thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge," another insider added.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson moving in with him in 2008. Despite the two divorcing in 1996, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, has resided with him up until now. She is also currently looking for a new place to stay after the eviction.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson Previously Thought About Moving in With Daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

image of princess Beatrice, princess Eugenie, jack Brooksbanks and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duchess of York was thinking about moving in with her daughters at one point.

“He and Sarah will go their own separate ways for the first time in almost 20 years," a source noted. “Apart from involvement with the children and grandchildren, they will live separate lives.”

Ferguson and Andrew share daughters Princess Eugenie, 35, and Princess Beatrice, 37, with the two women both also having children of their own in recent years.

Beatrice shares daughters Sienna and Athena with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Eugenie is a mom to sons August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is currently on the hunt for a new home.

According to GB News, Ferguson is reportedly looking for her own place to live as she figures out her next move following her Royal Lodge exit, while also trying to protect her daughters' titles and reputations.

