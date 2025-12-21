EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Has 'Shattered Sacred' Trust Bond With Princess Daughters — Over Their Childhood Holiday to See 'Nice' Jeffrey Epstein Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly breached Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's trust amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Aaron Tinney Dec. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is being blamed for shattering a "major bond of trust" with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, after revelations about the full extent of her long-standing friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. OK! can reveal Ferguson, 66, took her girls to visit the s-- trafficker in New York after he was released from prison, according to a leaked email.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was reportedly involved with Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein wrote to his U.K.-based lawyer Paul Tweed in April 2011 – weeks after Ferguson gave a newspaper interview apologizing for the "terrible, terrible error of judgment" in associating with him and accepting his cash. She also vowed she would have "nothing ever to do" with the abuser again. Epstein told Tweed she "should affirmatively state that she was misquoted," according to a leaked email. He added: "[Sarah] took apartments in New York. She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities." A source close to Ferguson has insisted she nor her daughters – who would have been 20 and 19 at the time – had any recollection of such a visit. But another insider said the tale resurfacing amid the latest Epstein files documents dumps has gone "a long way" to "shattering the sacred bond between a mother and her daughters." They added: "It goes without saying, moms are there to protect their kids. Beatrice and Eugenie may have no memory of this trip, but hearing the story now is haunting them. They feel it has broken the sacred bond of trust that should exist between mothers and their daughters, not to expose them to harm at any time. Epstein was known as 'Nice Uncle Jeffrey' to the girls when they were growing up; he clearly was anything but, and their skin crawls at the thought they met him when they were growing up."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was booted from Royal Lodge.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18, and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. He was released in July 2009 and remained under house arrest until July 2010. Ferguson received about $20,000 from Epstein to pay off her debts. In January 2010, Ferguson wrote to the s-- offender: "Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 U.S. dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over? Had to ask." Epstein – whose bank accounts were being monitored at the time – said he could not help. Ferguson issued a "heartfelt apology" in 2011 for accepting the $20,000 loan. She also described it as "a giant error of judgment."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein reportedly gave Sarah Ferguson financial assistance.

Article continues below advertisement

On the day it was published, Epstein emailed his model agent friend Jean-Luc Brunel with the message: "The duchess that I have financially helped for 15 years said that she wants nothing to do with a pedophile and child s-- abuser." Ferguson sought to make amends after her newspaper chat by sending Epstein a message in which she simpered that he was her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson shares two daughters with ex-Prince Andrew.