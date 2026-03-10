'Ousted' Ex-Prince Andrew 'No Longer Front and Center' of Royal Family After Being Snubbed at Annual Commonwealth Day Event Amid Scandals

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew is watching from the sidelines as the royal family goes to work. The Firm attended the annual Commonwealth Day church service on March 9 at Westminster Abbey — the first event the family had appeared at since Andrew's arrest on February 19 — without the disgraced ex-prince.

Ex-Duke of York Feels Like the Royal Family Abandoned Him

King Charles attended the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

According to one royal expert, the event was a "really hard day" for the disgraced Duke of York, 66. Afua Acheampong-Hagan told The Mirror that Andrew found the date to be “painful,” as he couldn't join the rest of the Windsor clan at the Abbey. “I think anything where you see the family gather together and he’s not there," Acheampong-Hagan said, adding that Andrew is “definitely going to feel the pain of that.”

Kate Middelton and Prince William stopped by the Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

"He has been ousted and relegated to the far-flung echelons of the royal family when he was front and center," she noted. “When he was ‘Randy Andy,’ and everybody loved him.” Andrew is now “on the back burner now, put in isolation," she added. The ex-royal was arrested last month due to his association with financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his royal titles were later taken away by King Charles. He was also evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, and now lives in a smaller shack on the Sandringham Estate without his large staff.

King Charles Was Heckled Over His Disgraced Brother on March 9

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's titles last year.

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also refrained from attending the Commonwealth Day service. As Charles, 77, and other senior members of the family walked into the church, protesters heckled and shouted at him. People were reportedly yelling "Not my King" and "Charlie, Charlie, time to go," with one sign reading: "Charles, what did you know?"

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Not Allowed to Leave Sandringham Estate

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also refrained from attending the Commonwealth Day service.