or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Ousted' Ex-Prince Andrew 'No Longer Front and Center' of Royal Family After Being Snubbed at Annual Commonwealth Day Event Amid Scandals

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is no longer at the center of the royal family after was snubbed at their annual Commonwealth Day event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew is watching from the sidelines as the royal family goes to work.

The Firm attended the annual Commonwealth Day church service on March 9 at Westminster Abbey — the first event the family had appeared at since Andrew's arrest on February 19 — without the disgraced ex-prince.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Duke of York Feels Like the Royal Family Abandoned Him

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles attended the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

According to one royal expert, the event was a "really hard day" for the disgraced Duke of York, 66.

Afua Acheampong-Hagan told The Mirror that Andrew found the date to be “painful,” as he couldn't join the rest of the Windsor clan at the Abbey.

“I think anything where you see the family gather together and he’s not there," Acheampong-Hagan said, adding that Andrew is “definitely going to feel the pain of that.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kate middleton and prince William
Source: MEGA

Kate Middelton and Prince William stopped by the Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

"He has been ousted and relegated to the far-flung echelons of the royal family when he was front and center," she noted. “When he was ‘Randy Andy,’ and everybody loved him.”

Andrew is now “on the back burner now, put in isolation," she added.

The ex-royal was arrested last month due to his association with financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his royal titles were later taken away by King Charles.

He was also evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, and now lives in a smaller shack on the Sandringham Estate without his large staff.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Was Heckled Over His Disgraced Brother on March 9

image of prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's titles last year.

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also refrained from attending the Commonwealth Day service.

As Charles, 77, and other senior members of the family walked into the church, protesters heckled and shouted at him.

People were reportedly yelling "Not my King" and "Charlie, Charlie, time to go," with one sign reading: "Charles, what did you know?"

Ex-Prince Andrew Is Not Allowed to Leave Sandringham Estate

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also refrained from attending the Commonwealth Day service.

Life at Sandringham isn't all rainbows and sunshine for Andrew, as he feels like he's "under house arrest" and is monitored constantly, according to Daily Mail.

"His movements are restricted – he is not to leave the grounds without permission nor without a chaperone – and visitors must be pre-approved," a source claimed.

"His communications were being monitored. The King provided a small team – a cook, housekeeper, general factotum – to look after him. They are effectively warders, rather than servants," they added.

Andrew has also been banned from riding his horses – a pastime he thoroughly enjoyed while at Royal Lodge.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.