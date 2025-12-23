or
'Buffoon' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Allowing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Move Freely' Through Royal-Adjacent Spaces Was a 'Nightmare' for The Firm

The former Prince Andrew's friendships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell became a huge issue for the royal family.

Dec. 23 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allowing pedophile friends Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell into spaces that were associated with the royal family became a huge issue for The Firm.

In the latest drop of the Epstein files, which the Department of Justice released earlier this month, the former Prince Andrew, 65, was seen with Maxwell, 63, at the royals' homes, Sandringham Estate and Balmoral Castle.

Jeffrey Epstein Was a Master Manipulator

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in August 2019.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News how Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, was a "highly skilled manipulator" who influenced "blithering idiot/buffoon" Andrew.

"Epstein needed Andrew's monied circle of friends. It gave him status and a platform to grow his vile empire. Entitled Andrew with the promise of s--, money and friendship was hoodwinked into believing Epstein was his friend," Chard said.

In this undated photo from the Epstein files, Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell hang out at one of the royal family's residences.

TikTok royal commentator Amanda Matta also gave her two cents on the ex-Duke of York's friendships with the dead financier and the socialite, noting how the trio's relationship was not just a matter of being casual acquaintances.

"Seeing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appear in settings directly tied to royal life (particularly Sandringham and Royal Ascot) underscores how close Andrew allowed them to come to the monarchy’s central spaces. Sandringham is one of the family’s most intimate hideaways, and Ascot is one of its most visible social stages. Access to both goes well beyond casual association," Matta said.

The Ex-Duke of York Is No Longer a Prince

The ex-Duke of York was evicted from his home by King Charles.

"Epstein and Maxwell didn't need Andrew to consciously facilitate anything to benefit from him. His title alone granted status and legitimacy. Being seen with a senior royal opened doors," Matta added. "For an institution that must be seen as dignified and above scandal, the idea that Epstein and Maxwell were able to move so freely through royal-adjacent spaces is a nightmare and dulls the shine."

She concluded: "Andrew's public role is already effectively over, so the real question is how long the monarchy will remain burdened by the consequences of his connections."

The former Prince Andrew is distancing himself from The Firm.

Andrew had his royal rank and titles revoked by King Charles earlier this year, and is also being evicted from Royal Lodge, due to his ongoing scandals.

The Firm has also continued to keep their distance from Randy Andy, having last reunited with him at his daughter Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening on December 12 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

Andrew will not attend the Windsor clan's annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham this year.

