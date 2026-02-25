Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Royal Lodge Search Ends After 6 Days as Scandal Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home, Royal Lodge, have concluded after a six-day investigation. Thames Valley Police said in a statement that officers have finished their work at the Windsor mansion on February 25.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested on February 19

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was taken into custody on February 19.

“Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said. Despite the home search portion of the case being over with, the formal investigation involving the former Duke of York, 66, is still ongoing. Andrew was arrested by the police on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy in the 2000s.

The Ex-Duke of York Moved Into the Sandringham Estate

Source: MEGA The ex-royal moved out of the Royal Lodge earlier this month.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing,” Officer Wright added. “It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.” Andrew was evicted from his 30-room mansion earlier this month and has since moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He also had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025, and he was ordered to move out of Royal Lodge.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew previously lived together at Royal Lodge.

The disgraced ex-prince had lived at Royal Lodge since 2004, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, moving in with him in 2008. Ferguson's whereabouts are currently unknown as Andrew deals with his case. The ex-Duchess of York, 66, is currently struggling with her mental health over Andrew's arrest as she is also trying to figure out her next move. However, she reportedly checked into an “expensive wellness clinic” in Switzerland back in January and stayed there until the end of last month.

The Former Royal Pleaded to Stay at Royal Lodge Before Eviction

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York now lives at the Sandringham Estate.