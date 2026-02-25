Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Royal Lodge Search Ends After 6 Days as Scandal Rages On
Feb. 25 2026
Searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home, Royal Lodge, have concluded after a six-day investigation.
Thames Valley Police said in a statement that officers have finished their work at the Windsor mansion on February 25.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested on February 19
“Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire,” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.
Despite the home search portion of the case being over with, the formal investigation involving the former Duke of York, 66, is still ongoing.
Andrew was arrested by the police on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy in the 2000s.
The Ex-Duke of York Moved Into the Sandringham Estate
“We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing,” Officer Wright added. “It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”
Andrew was evicted from his 30-room mansion earlier this month and has since moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
He also had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025, and he was ordered to move out of Royal Lodge.
The disgraced ex-prince had lived at Royal Lodge since 2004, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, moving in with him in 2008. Ferguson's whereabouts are currently unknown as Andrew deals with his case.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, is currently struggling with her mental health over Andrew's arrest as she is also trying to figure out her next move. However, she reportedly checked into an “expensive wellness clinic” in Switzerland back in January and stayed there until the end of last month.
The Former Royal Pleaded to Stay at Royal Lodge Before Eviction
According to The Sun, Andrew desperately pleaded as he was moving stuff out of Royal Lodge.
“He refused to leave or take any responsibility,” an insider divulged. “When he was told to get out, he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me.'”
The source went on: “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.”
Queen Elizabeth's favorite son and third eldest child “did not want to leave" the 30-room mansion, as it has been his longtime residence for over 20 years.