Ex-Prince Andrew Won't Be Shown Special Treatment as Investigation Continues Following Arrest, Expert Says

The former Prince Andrew shouldn't expect any sort of special treatment as the investigation into his dealings as trade envoy continues. The ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of public misconduct earlier this month.

Legal expert Simarjot Judge Singh told Fox News how there will be a "sequence of standard steps" for Andrew's subsequent legal proceedings. There will be "continued forensic work on seized devices and documents, further witness inquiries, possible additional interviews, and then a charging decision — often involving the [Crown Prosecution Service] in complex cases," Singh said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was a Trade Envoy From 2001 Until 2010

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was close with Jeffrey Epstein.

Singh explained that the "likely outcomes are charge, release under investigation, or bail while inquiries continue." "Timelines can be lengthy where digital evidence and official materials are involved," he said. Andrew was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. Thames Valley cops are continuing to search his old Windsor home, Royal Lodge, as part of the investigation. Andrew, who served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011, was arrested due to allegations of sending private travel details to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles Supports the U.K. Police

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is no longer considered an official member of the royal family.

Last week, King Charles — who took away his younger brother's royal peerages last year — released a statement regarding the arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he continued.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s photo placed in Louvre by activists pic.twitter.com/l20jJFYeHE — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 22, 2026 Source: @PeterStefanovi2/X The activist group Everyone Hates Elon put the artwork on display at the museum.