Ex-Prince Andrew Won't Be Shown Special Treatment as Investigation Continues Following Arrest, Expert Says
Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew shouldn't expect any sort of special treatment as the investigation into his dealings as trade envoy continues.
The ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Legal expert Simarjot Judge Singh told Fox News how there will be a "sequence of standard steps" for Andrew's subsequent legal proceedings.
There will be "continued forensic work on seized devices and documents, further witness inquiries, possible additional interviews, and then a charging decision — often involving the [Crown Prosecution Service] in complex cases," Singh said.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was a Trade Envoy From 2001 Until 2010
Singh explained that the "likely outcomes are charge, release under investigation, or bail while inquiries continue."
"Timelines can be lengthy where digital evidence and official materials are involved," he said.
Andrew was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. Thames Valley cops are continuing to search his old Windsor home, Royal Lodge, as part of the investigation.
Andrew, who served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011, was arrested due to allegations of sending private travel details to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
King Charles Supports the U.K. Police
Last week, King Charles — who took away his younger brother's royal peerages last year — released a statement regarding the arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, said.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he continued.
"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," Charles added.
A photo of ex-Prince Andrew returning from the police station — appearing worried as he reclined in his car — surfaced on social media shortly after his arrest. The snapshot was hilariously turned into artwork by activist group Everybody Hates Elon and discreetly hung in the Louvre in Paris.
"He's sweating now. 2026," the photograph's caption read. While the display was removed after just 15 minutes, it didn't take long for the installation to go viral.