Why Prince William's 'Incandescent Rage' Over Uncle Andrew's Epstein Scandal Could Kill Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Royal Status
March 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is privately "furious" over the damage caused by ex-Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein – a scandal insiders tell OK! could ultimately push the future king to strip several extended family members, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, of their royal status.
William, 43, heir to the British throne and Prince of Wales, is said to view the ongoing fallout from Andrew's controversies over his links to Epstein as a major threat to the credibility of the monarchy.
The issue resurfaced publicly after William recently appeared visibly tense at the BAFTA awards in London, where he admitted he was not currently in the right frame of mind to watch the emotional film Hamnet. William told guests: "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I'm not at the moment. I will save it."
The comment came days after Andrew, 66, was questioned by police in connection with allegations that he shared sensitive documents with convicted s-- offender Epstein, who died in 2019 at age 66.
The latest development has reignited scrutiny of Andrew's long-standing links to Epstein and the broader reputational damage the saga has caused the House of Windsor.
According to sources familiar with the royal household, the episode has reinforced William's determination to reshape the monarchy when he eventually becomes king.
One insider said: "William has grown increasingly exasperated with how long this situation has continued to overshadow the Royal Family. In his mind the Andrew saga has dragged on for years, resurfacing again and again and preventing the monarchy from fully moving past it. As someone who will one day inherit the institution, he finds it deeply frustrating that the controversy keeps hanging over everything the family does."
They added: "What troubles William most is the sense that the issue has never truly been closed. Each new development reignites public scrutiny and puts the monarchy back on the defensive. He believes that when the time eventually comes for him to lead, he will need to make firm and possibly uncomfortable decisions to ensure the institution can move forward without these lingering distractions – even if that means redefining who remains part of the working royal circle."
Another source said the prince's anger is not only about Andrew but also about the broader implications for the royal family's public image.
- Why Future King and Queen William and Kate Feel They're Locked in a Battle to Keep the Royal Family 'Afloat'
- Prince William and King Charles Had 'Explosive Fights' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Status Within Royal Family After Epstein Scandal
- Prince William Will Banish 'Toxic' Prince Andrew From Royal Family Once He's King, Experts Claim: 'He Has Never Been a Fan of His Uncle'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
They revealed: "William takes the reputation of the monarchy incredibly seriously and he is very conscious of how much public trust can be eroded when scandals linger. From his perspective the institution's credibility is one of its most valuable assets, so anything that threatens that image weighs heavily on him. In private conversations he has been very clear that the royal family may need to evolve into a smaller, more tightly focused group that concentrates on those who are actively performing public duties."
They added: "If that vision eventually becomes reality, it could mean revisiting who is formally considered part of the working monarchy. William understands that such changes would not be easy and could involve difficult conversations about titles, roles and expectations. Figures like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are members of the royal family but do not carry out regular official engagements for the Crown, could inevitably find their positions reconsidered if a slimmer structure is introduced."
Sources within palace circles say William's ability to act decisively is limited for now because ultimate authority lies with his father, King Charles, 77, who has already taken steps to distance the monarchy from Andrew by stripping him of military titles and royal patronages. But insiders stress the prince has long favored a more streamlined royal family structure.
One source said: "William has an incandescent rage over what Andrew has done to the monarchy's brand, and has long been vocal about the need for the institution to adapt to the times and operate in a way that feels sustainable for the future."
"In his view, that means moving toward a slimmer model where a smaller core group of senior royals take on the bulk of official duties and represent the institution in public life. He believes that approach would make the monarchy more focused, more efficient and ultimately more in step with modern expectations," they added. "The continuing fallout surrounding Andrew has only strengthened that conviction. For William, it serves as a reminder of how quickly public confidence can be shaken when controversies dominate the headlines. It has reinforced his belief that the monarchy must evolve and modernize if it wants to maintain credibility and support in the decades to come."