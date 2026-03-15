Why Prince William's 'Incandescent Rage' Over Uncle Andrew's Epstein Scandal Could Kill Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Royal Status

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Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly furious at ex-Prince Andrew.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was questioned by the police in relation to the Epstein Files.

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One insider said: "William has grown increasingly exasperated with how long this situation has continued to overshadow the Royal Family. In his mind the Andrew saga has dragged on for years, resurfacing again and again and preventing the monarchy from fully moving past it. As someone who will one day inherit the institution, he finds it deeply frustrating that the controversy keeps hanging over everything the family does." They added: "What troubles William most is the sense that the issue has never truly been closed. Each new development reignites public scrutiny and puts the monarchy back on the defensive. He believes that when the time eventually comes for him to lead, he will need to make firm and possibly uncomfortable decisions to ensure the institution can move forward without these lingering distractions – even if that means redefining who remains part of the working royal circle." Another source said the prince's anger is not only about Andrew but also about the broader implications for the royal family's public image.

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Source: MEGA 'William has an incandescent rage over what Andrew has done to the monarchy's brand,' a source said.

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They revealed: "William takes the reputation of the monarchy incredibly seriously and he is very conscious of how much public trust can be eroded when scandals linger. From his perspective the institution's credibility is one of its most valuable assets, so anything that threatens that image weighs heavily on him. In private conversations he has been very clear that the royal family may need to evolve into a smaller, more tightly focused group that concentrates on those who are actively performing public duties." They added: "If that vision eventually becomes reality, it could mean revisiting who is formally considered part of the working monarchy. William understands that such changes would not be easy and could involve difficult conversations about titles, roles and expectations. Figures like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are members of the royal family but do not carry out regular official engagements for the Crown, could inevitably find their positions reconsidered if a slimmer structure is introduced." Sources within palace circles say William's ability to act decisively is limited for now because ultimate authority lies with his father, King Charles, 77, who has already taken steps to distance the monarchy from Andrew by stripping him of military titles and royal patronages. But insiders stress the prince has long favored a more streamlined royal family structure. One source said: "William has an incandescent rage over what Andrew has done to the monarchy's brand, and has long been vocal about the need for the institution to adapt to the times and operate in a way that feels sustainable for the future."

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Source: MEGA Prince William wants to move toward a 'slimmer' monarchy, a source said.